Beyoncé Struggles to Sell Out London Show Tickets, Turns to Low-Income Families For Help

Beyoncé is giving out free tickets to low-income families after struggling to sell out her London show. The musician came up with the move to avoid leaving the seats empty at the venue. The strategic move by the Grammy-winning singer and her team comes after the fans were left furious over the prices of the tickets.

During the presale, the tickets to Beyoncé’s concert were priced at 620 Pounds, but were later made available at 141.6 Pounds. Moreover, the audiences were also annoyed at their last-minute changed seats.

Why is Beyoncé handing out free tickets to her concert?

According to the sources close to the Texas Hold’em crooner, they revealed to The Sun, “Several low-income families in the capital have been offered tickets by food banks, which help feed the needy.”

Moreover, addressing the confusion in the ticket pricing, a spokesperson at Ticketmaster revealed, “Since tickets typically go on sale at least three to six months before the event, organizers may review prices at key points leading up to the show.”

The annoyed fans, too, took to their social media platforms to criticize the management of the shows. One of the users shared a screenshot of the message they received from the ticketing platform. It read, “Due to changes in stage production, your original seats for the Cowboy Carter tour will now have an obstructed view.”

It further stated, “The event organized has accommodated you with new seats in a comparable location on the floor. Your new tickets are in your Ticketmaster account now; your original tickets are no longer valid for entry.”

Meanwhile, other fans went on to reveal on social media that they were being given free VIP upgrades. Despite the musician struggling to sell her concert tickets, her newest album was highly praised by the fans and the critics. Moreover, Beyoncé also won a Grammy for her 40 songs set.

