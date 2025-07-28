Love Island USA Season 6: Did JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Split After Instagram Unfollow Drama?

Love Island USA Season 6 couple JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez are making headlines again, this time not for romance, but for sparking breakup rumors. Fans were quick to notice that on Sunday, July 27, JaNa unfollowed Kenny on Instagram. Her close friends Serena Page and Leah Kateb also hit the unfollow button, adding fuel to the speculation.

Meanwhile, Kenny removed JaNa’s name from his Instagram bio, a move fans often associate with relationship troubles. The sudden changes have left many wondering if the long-distance couple have gone their separate ways after being together for over a year.

They looked happy just a day earlier

What’s confusing for fans is the timing. Just a day before the social media shake-up, on Saturday, July 26, Kenny shared a cheerful Instagram story featuring JaNa. In the video, Kenny wore a tux while JaNa looked stunning in a pink dress, blowing a kiss to the camera. The post gave no hint that a split might be on the horizon.

The pair first connected on Love Island USA Season 6 in 2024 and quickly became fan favorites. They briefly broke up during the Casa Amor twist when Kenny returned with a bombshell, but the couple reconciled and ultimately finished third in the finale.

Long-distance relationship challenges

Since the show ended, JaNa and Kenny have been navigating a long-distance relationship. Kenny is based in Dallas, while JaNa lives in Los Angeles. During a July 2024 episode of The Viall Files podcast, JaNa shared, “I don’t want to move [to Dallas] right away. I think we could do our own thing, change our work schedules so we can spend time [and do], like, a year of visiting each other, or less maybe, but me moving to Dallas right now would be crazy.”

She added, “He leaves [Los Angeles] today and I’m so sad! It was like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna be good and FaceTime all the time.’”

Here’s what Kenny said about their setup after the villa

The couple recently appeared on Beyond the Villa, the Peacock spinoff. During the show, they revealed they were still living separately. “Since leaving the villa, it’s a big jump moving in together with someone, and I didn’t want it to be televised, especially the first time,” Kenny told Variety.

He shared, “So we rented rooms next to each other. Another aspect for me is privacy. When JaNa gets ready for events, she has a huge glam team…sometimes I don’t have the space to change and things like that.” Despite challenges, Kenny stated, “It was great to experience L.A. and to be with her in the same city.”

