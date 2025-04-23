Was Beyoncé Faking Blue Ivy Pregnancy? Mom Tina Knowles Breaks Silence on 'Disgusting' Baby Rumors

Tina Knowles has spoken out about how rumors surrounding her daughter Beyoncé's pregnancy with Blue Ivy had a deep emotional impact. Knowles broke her silence on one of the most traumatic times of her life in her new memoir, highlighting the global false reports that claimed the singer and her husband, Jay-Z , staged the pregnancy.

The speculation gained traction online after a video appeared to show Beyoncé 's baby bump folding during a TV interview. This fueled rumors that the singer had used a surrogate. Even though the Halo singer gave birth to Blue Ivy on January 7, 2012, the false rumor persisted for years.

While promoting her new book, Matriarch, Knowles told People, "My family is so precious to me, and babies are so sacred. So to hear people say the most horrendous things and call my whole family a lie, because we would all have to be part of that conspiracy and lie about something so sacred, was heartbreaking."

At the time, Beyoncé urged her mother not to comment on the rumors, believing that any response would only fuel further speculation. Knowles said she followed her daughter's advice but struggled with the emotional burden of staying silent. The rumors lasted far longer than she had hoped, making the experience extremely painful.

"It was the worst because I couldn’t say anything," she said, adding, "[The rumors] didn’t go away for a long time. It’s one of the most painful things for me, that people could be that disgusting." Knowles also spoke more broadly about the darker side of fame. She explained that celebrities are often expected to endure criticism and falsehoods without responding, which can be dehumanizing and deeply hurtful.

Now feeling more at ease with sharing her truth, Knowles said that writing her memoir began as a way to reflect on the positive experiences in her life. Eventually, however, she felt compelled to include the difficult moments as well, believing that an honest story must reflect both the highs and the lows.

Tina Knowles' Matriarch, a candid new memoir, is out now wherever books are sold.

