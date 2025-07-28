The Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 6: Release Date, Time, Schedule and How to Watch on HBO and Max

Fans of The Gilded Age can catch Season 3, Episode 6 on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The new episode will air on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max at the same time. This follows the show’s weekly release schedule, with episodes dropping every Sunday through August 10, 2025.

The Gilded Age Season 3 episode release schedule

If you're catching up or planning ahead, here’s a look at the full release schedule for The Gilded Age Season 3:

Episode 1 - June 22

Episode 2 - June 29

Episode 3 - July 6

Episode 4 - July 13

Episode 5 - July 20

Episode 6 - July 27

Episode 7 - August 3

Episode 8 - August 10

Here’s what we know so far about episode 6

While HBO has not released an official synopsis for Episode 6, last week’s storyline saw Gladys adjusting to her new situation and Peggy receiving an offer from an old colleague. Viewers are expecting these plotlines to develop further, especially with Bertha’s social ambitions and George’s risky business moves becoming more central.

Recap of previous episodes

Here’s a quick summary of what's happened so far in Season 3:

Episode 1 set the stage for rising tensions between old and new money in 1880s New York.

Episode 2 focused on family conflicts, with Agnes and Ada hosting the Scotts.

Episode 3 showed George in tough negotiations, while Peggy met new characters.

Episode 4 brought in new rumors and the unexpected return of Bertha’s sister Monica.

Episode 5 followed Gladys through change and Peggy through opportunity.

The season’s synopsis highlights the changing dynamics of New York society. With the Russells aiming to cement their place at the top, Bertha sets her sights on a major social goal. George risks everything on a new railroad venture, while Agnes and Ada face growing tension at home. Meanwhile, Peggy’s storyline introduces new personal and professional challenges.

