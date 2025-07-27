Destiny’s Child Reunites Onstage During Beyoncé’s Final Las Vegas Cowboy Carter Show; See Here

Destiny’s Child reunited onstage during Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s final Cowboy Carter concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 26. This surprise performance marked a major highlight during the Grammy-winning singer’s last U.S. stop on her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé onstage to perform throwback hits like Bootylicious and Lose My Breath. The moment came during the final leg of Beyoncé’s two-night Vegas concerts and closed out her 32-show stadium tour across the U.S. and Europe.

Advertisement

Fans witness Destiny’s Child’s first public performance in years

The trio’s reunion thrilled fans, many of whom had hoped to see Destiny’s Child back together again. The last time Destiny’s Child performed publicly was in 2018, when the group joined Beyoncé onstage at Coachella. Since then, fans have often speculated about a possible reunion. In January 2024, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, teased the possibility after revealing that Destiny’s Child serenaded her privately for her birthday.

Here’s what they performed and why it meant so much

During the Las Vegas concert, the trio performed their hit songs Bootylicious (2001) and Lose My Breath (2005). Rowland and Williams also joined Beyoncé in her now-famous Mute Challenge from the Renaissance era. Together, they sang the lyrics, “Just me and my crew, big energy,” creating a memorable moment for longtime fans.

The surprise reunion was not only a nostalgic throwback but also a symbolic close to a successful tour. The Cowboy Carter tour, which kicked off in Los Angeles on April 28, featured nine cities across the U.S. and Europe and celebrated a wide range of musical styles, including country, R&B, and pop.

Advertisement

Destiny’s Child first rose to fame in the late 1990s, featuring Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett, according to USA Today. The lineup eventually became a trio with Williams joining Beyoncé and Rowland. The group officially parted ways in 2006 but remained close.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran Reveals How Arijit Singh Hooked Him Up on Punjabi Lyrics For Sapphire: 'One of the Most Amazing...'