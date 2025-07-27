Miley Cyrus Is Bringing Back Hannah Montana Spirit for 20th Anniversary; Here’s What She Revealed

Miley Cyrus is preparing something special to celebrate 20 years of Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel series that launched her into stardom. The show first premiered in 2006, and now, ahead of its 20th anniversary in 2026, Cyrus has confirmed that she’s working on a tribute to the series and its lasting impact.

While she hasn’t revealed many details, Cyrus made it clear that she’s not planning a traditional reboot, at least not yet. “I want to design something really, really special for it,” she said during a recent appearance on Sirius XM. “Because it really was the beginning of all of this.”

How Hannah Montana became a Disney legend

Hannah Montana followed Miley Stewart, a teenager living a double life as a pop star, with Cyrus’ real-life father, Billy Ray Cyrus, playing her on-screen dad. The series quickly became a Disney Channel classic and a defining show for a generation.

Launched in 2006, it made then-13-year-old Miley Cyrus a household name. By the time the show ended in 2011, she had become a multiplatinum artist. But her transition into adulthood was met with criticism, with headlines about controversial performances and behavior often tied back to her Disney past.

Here’s what Miley Cyrus said about her relationship with Hannah Montana

Speaking about her evolving connection to the character, Cyrus said, “It’s crazy to think that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed, but now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of kind of, like, nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood.” She added, “I’ve now been integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself.”

Fans are already speculating about what Cyrus has in store. Some are hoping for a concert or re-recordings of Hannah Montana hits like Rockstar and Just Like You. Others wonder if she might release a documentary or launch limited-edition merchandise.

However, a full cast reunion or series reboot seems unlikely. Emily Osment, who played Lily, has previously distanced herself from the idea of returning to the role.

