Bradley Cooper to Propose to Gigi Hadid Soon? Actor Gears Up For Next Phase in Relationship

Bradley Cooper is reportedly ready for the next phase of his life with Gigi Hadid. According to the sources, the actor will be proposing to the runway model soon, considering they are quite serious about each other.

The pair first fueled the speculations of romance in October 2023, when they stepped out for a cozy dinner together.

The duo also made headlines at the mom of one’s birthday celebrations, when they were clicked kissing each other in front of the guests.

Will Gigi Hadid be Bradley Cooper’s bride?

As per the sources close to Cooper and Hadid, the couple is “incredibly happy” and looks forward to a future together. An insider, in conversation with Page Six, revealed that the Maestro star is “considering marriage and kids with Gigi.” They further claimed, “He might pop the question in the next couple of months.”

Over the past couple of years, the actor and the model have bonded strongly and are looking to create a family of their own.

Further in the talks with the media portal, the source shared, “They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids.” The pair is “incredibly happy and in their own bubble.”

The Limitless actor and Hadid are often spotted on double dates with Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

As for their past relationships, Cooper was dating Irina Shayk and shares a daughter with her. For Hadid, the model was in a long-term relationship with the musician, Zayn Malik, and the duo, too, share a daughter, Khai.

