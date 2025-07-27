Derek Hough’s 3-Word Baby Caption Melts Hearts as He and Hayley Erbert Expect First Child; See Here

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert are starting a new chapter together, they’re expecting their first child. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram on July 22 with a sweet video that captured hearts across the internet.

Now, just days later, Hough has shared a few special still photos from that same maternity shoot. Along with the pictures, he wrote a short but touching caption: “Already so loved.”

Friends and fans celebrate the big news

As soon as Hough shared the update, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. “Couldn’t be more happy and excited for you both,” wrote former Dancing With the Stars pro Allison Holker.

Other DWTS family members also chimed in. Val Chmerkovskiy, Mark Ballas, Candace Cameron Bure, and Teresa Giudice were among the familiar names who celebrated with the couple.

One fan wrote, “So beyond thrilled and excited for you!! Congratulations.” Another added, “The level of excitement as if I know these people is crazy!!!! lol Congrats what a beautiful journey that’s about to happen." “So very excited for you both!!! May the Lord protect you and keep you safe and always guide you,” read another heartfelt comment.

Here’s why this baby news feels extra special

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert tied the knot in 2023. Later that same year, the couple faced a terrifying experience that made this moment even more meaningful.

In late 2024, while on tour, Erbert suffered a serious medical emergency. She had a seizure backstage during a performance and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors discovered a severe brain bleed, and she had to undergo emergency surgery.

Her prognosis was uncertain at first, but Erbert made a full recovery and has since returned to everyday life. Now, less than a year after Erbert’s health scare, the couple is celebrating a major life milestone.

