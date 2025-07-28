Hari Hara Veera Mallu pulled off a mild surprise over the weekend, as the film managed to pick up some collections in Andhra Pradesh. The Pawan Kalyan starrer grossed approximately Rs. 83.50 crore in India over its four-day opening weekend. Overseas, the film added another USD 1.60 million (Rs. 13.50 crore), pushing its worldwide total to Rs. 97 crore.

After crashing nearly 80 per cent on Friday, the expectation was for Hari Hara Veera Mallu to continue free-falling. However, the film showed signs of stability on Saturday and then pulled off a surprising 60 per cent growth on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh. Even Telangana and Karnataka contributed decently, when they too could have completely collapsed.

Of course, the weekend pickings don’t change anything; the film was left for dead on Friday, but it managed to claw back some ground. It will now go over Rs. 100 crore worldwide in a day or two, which seemed far-fetched two days ago.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Hari Hara Veera Mallu in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 49.50 cr. Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. Total Rs. 83.50 cr.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is yet another box office turkey delivered by Pawan Kalyan, who is arguably the biggest star in the Telugu states but hasn’t delivered a box office winner in more than a decade. There was a Bheemla Nayak, which did decently well, but was unlucky to release in the circumstances it did and ended up from being a success.

The film is also a setback for the Telugu film industry, which is having a horrific year at the box office, except for a couple of weeks of Sankranti Vashthunam during the holiday period. The last year was also a bad one in general, but there were four major hits spread across the year. This year has offered nothing.

The Territorial Breakdown for Hari Hara Veera Mallu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 75.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 26.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 9.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 39.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 6.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 83.50 cr. North America USD 1,125,000 Rest of World USD 450,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,575,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 97.00 cr.

