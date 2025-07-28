Superman hits USD 500 million at worldwide box office, James Gunn's directorial on track to surpass Zack Snyder's Man of Steel globally

Superman, which was released on July 11, 2025, has been successfully running in theaters. Starring David Corenswet, the American superhero film recently completed three weeks at the box office. It has achieved a new milestone during its theatrical run.

Superman enters USD 500 million club in global markets

Co-produced under the banner of DC Studios, Superman has been performing on an excellent note since its release. The film fetched USD 24.9 million domestically and USD 19.8 million in international markets in the third weekend.

Overall, the David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan starrer has crossed the USD 500 million mark at the worldwide box office. James Gunn’s latest directorial earned USD 289.5 million in domestic markets and USD 213.2 million internationally.

The cume collection of Superman now stands at USD 502.7 million worldwide.

Particulars Gross Collections Domestic USD 289.5 million International USD 213.2 million Worldwide USD 502.7 million

Superman targeting to surpass Man of Steel worldwide

Superman, which is the first film in the DC Universe (DCU), is now eyeing to surpass the lifetime business of Zack Snyder’s directorial, Man of Steel. The 2013 film starring Henry Cavill recorded USD 670 million globally including USD 291 million in domestic markets and USD 379.1 million internationally.

Also featuring Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced, the recently released movie is heading to emerge as the highest grossing Superman film of all time.

Meanwhile, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the biggest grosser featuring the Superman character. The 2016 American superhero film boasts a lifetime gross collection of USD 874.3 million in global markets.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Superman has received positive reception with critics praising the performances of the star cast. The new film is based on the eponymous character from DC Comics.

Backed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the film is running parallel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Jurassic World: Rebirth at the box office.

Superman In Theatres

Superman is running in theaters near you. You can book the tickets for David Corenswet's movie online. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

