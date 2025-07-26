Happy Gilmore 2: Did You Notice Cameron Boyce's Unexpected Cameo in Adam Sandler Starrer?

Happy Gilmore is out on the streaming platform. Adam Sandler returned with a sequel to his 1996 sports comedy after nearly 30 years.

Amid the actor’s return to the second film of the franchise after three decades of hiatus, he was also joined by one of his former co-stars, Cameron Boyce.

Advertisement

The one scene in the film is a polite tribute to the late Disney star, who played the role of Sandler’s son in the films Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

Happy Gilmore’s heartfelt tribute to Cameron Boyce

During one of the scenes in the Netflix film, Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore is seen walking towards the check-in booth with his kit in hand.

Just as he goes inside, the person inside the booth is watching the CTR screen, and that’s when Boyce appears. The cameo is almost a blink-and-miss, and yet a beautiful tribute to the late star.

The scene in the film is a perfectly placed easter egg from an episode of Disney’s show, Jessie, wherein the actor portrayed the role of Luke Ross from 2011 to 2015.

What is Happy Gilmore about?

As for the newly released film, the fans witness Adam Sandler in his iconic role of a golfer, who now, 30 years later, is struggling to make a comeback in his career as well as in his personal life.

Advertisement

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Gilmore returns to the sport of golf since his retirement after winning his first Tour Championship to finance his daughter's ballet classes.”

The cast of the movie includes Alix Earle, Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce and pro golfer John Daly, among others.

Happy Gilmore 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Happy Gilmore 2: Everything We Know About Adam Sandler-Starring Sequel, From Release Date to Streaming Details