VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas attend BLACKPINK's Deadline concert, groove to daughter Malti Marie's favorite song APT

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have emerged as one of the most celebrated couples in the entertainment industry. Their love story is often viewed through the lens of perfect marriage goals, as they frequently share joyous experiences with their fans on social media. Recently, the couple attended BLACKPINK's concert and offered fans a glimpse into their unforgettable night.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at BLACKPINK's concert

On her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra delighted her followers by posting a series of lively clips from BLACKPINK's concert. She showed the thrilling atmosphere as the renowned K-pop group set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performance in New York. In one standout moment, Priyanka shared a clip of BLACKPINK member Lisa performing to a song on stage. Sharing it, she tagged Lisa and wrote, "What a queen."

In her posts, Priyanka also tagged the official Instagram accounts of BLACKPINK's talented members Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa. Another clip featured Priyanka and Nick singing to Rosé’s hit song APT, which happens to be their daughter Malti Marie's favorite song.

Watch Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' video here-

For this special night, Priyanka radiated elegance in a sophisticated grey dress, while Nick Jonas sported a smart ensemble of a shirt, jacket, and pants. The atmosphere at the BLACKPINK concert was electric, with fans enjoying their music.



During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka had shared her daughter Malti Marie's adoration for the song APT featuring Rose and Bruno Mars. Priyanka had said, "APT is her favourite song, by the way. Every morning. It’s her morning anthem. Every single day."

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. She was recently featured in the action-packed film Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Looking ahead, she will take on the adventurous role of a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see her return in the second season of the popular web series Citadel.

Apart from this, Priyanka is also gearing up for the much-anticipated SSMB 29, directed by the renowned SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas Loves to Celebrate Wife Priyanka Chopra in Intimate Update for Her 43rd Birthday: ‘Nothing Brings Me More Joy…’