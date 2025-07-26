Will Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Implement No-Phones Policy at Their Wedding? Star Couple in Dilemma Over Security Concerns

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly set to tie the knot in September. Ahead of the grand ceremony, the sources close to the couple revealed that they have tightened the security to keep the wedding plans under wraps.

Previously, the details about the event were let out on the internet, which upset the Only Murders in the Building actress and her record producer fiancé.

Advertisement

An insider revealed to the media portal that the actress is going back and forth over the decision of whether she would allow the guests to use their phones or not.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco list down strict protocols for their wedding

According to the source close to Gomez and Blanco, the couple is employing extra security to ensure privacy. They revealed to the media portal Daily Mail, “Security for Selena’s wedding will be of the utmost importance because not only is she a public figure, many of the guests will be too.”

They further stated, “She is going back and forth on whether or not to allow people to have their phones as an extra measure of security and privacy, along with the fact that she wants everyone to be present.”

Another source added that if the wedding hadn’t been just two months away, the couple would have thought of pushing the dates back, considering the matters of privacy.

Advertisement

“Instead, they’re doubling up on security to make the event as private as possible,” said an insider.

Last week the wedding venue and the guest list were leaked online, which also included Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been together for a couple of years, and the duo got engaged in December 2024.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Headed for Late Summer Wedding? Here’s What Reports Are Saying