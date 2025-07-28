Has Karisma Kapoor reportedly claimed stakes in ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 cr property after his demise?

The sudden demise of Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur had left everyone in a state of shock. Now, just one month after his passing, a new development has surfaced surrounding his property worth Rs. 30,000. Crore. Recently, the late chairman of Sona Constar’s mother raised questions about his death and suspected foul play. And now, the Bollywood actress may be eyeing a share in his vast property.

Sunjay Kapur’s mother suspects foul play behind his demise

As per reports in Dainik Jagran, Karisma Kapoor, who was married to the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, may also be seeking a share in his estate. No official statement has been shared either by the actress or by her team in this regard. But the drama gets intense as his mother, Rani Kapur, has suspected foul play behind her son’s death.

Speaking through her legal counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, Rani raised the concern about her son’s death not caused by a heart attack. Talking to ANI, Gaggar said, “For my client, as a mother, it’s deeply painful to watch this being dismissed as a mere freak accident and cardiac arrest. The truth doesn’t match the headlines. She will not stay silent until that truth is acknowledged.”

Sunjay Kapur’s mother claims to be the only heir to the family’s estate

As per an earlier report of India.com, Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, had claimed that she holds a majority stake in the Sona Group and is the only heir to the family’s estate. She further added that several attempts are being made to take away the inheritance after her son’s demise. Rani also added that she has not allowed anyone to act on her behalf within the company.

Rani also claimed that she was allegedly forced to sign certain documents right after Sunjay’s demise when she was mourning his loss. Hence, she has warned against the appointment of new board members amid the unresolved issue.

