Ryan Reynolds Wants R-Rated Version of Star Wars but Will He Star in It? Actor Shares Pitch Details Amid Blake Lively Drama

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment.

Ryan Reynolds got candid about his idea and future plans when he appeared on The Box Office podcast. The actors talked about pitching Disney to extend the R-rated success of Deadpool & Wolverine into the Star Wars family.

On the podcast, Reynolds stated, "I pitched to Disney, I said, 'Why don't we do an R-rated Star Wars property?'" The actor added that it does not need "overt, A+ characters."

He added that they have a huge range of characters one could use. Reynolds said that he did not mean R-rated to be "vulgar," adding, "R-rated as a Trojan horse for emotion. I always wonder why studios don't want to just gamble on something like that."

Although he mentioned this idea, Reynolds stated that he did not want to be featured in a possible future movie or a TV show because, according to him, it would not be a good fit. He would like to be involved as a producer or a writer.

He said, "I'm not saying I want to be in it," adding, "I'd want to produce and write or be a part of behind the scenes." Reynolds mentioned such kinds of IPs subsisting very well on "scarcity and surprise."

Reynolds further shared, "We don't get scarcity really with Star Wars because of Disney+, but you can certainly still surprise people."

For the unversed, the Red notice star previously wrote and produced the hit R-rated movie with Marvel Studios and Disney's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Apart from the abovementioned Star Wars pitch, Sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor is also considering a Deadpool movie that would include an X-Men character. The concept for the venture would consist of three or four X-Men characters with a potential supporting role for Reynolds' Deadpool.

This comes amid his wife, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle. The actress reportedly sued her It Ends With Us co-star for alleged s*xual harassment. Baldoni countersued Lively and Reynolds for defamation, per reports.

