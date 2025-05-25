Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT release: When and where to watch Naslen's Malayalam sports drama film online

Alappuzha Gymkhana is a Malayalam sports drama film that hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Directed by Khalid Rahman, the movie opened to positive reviews, and everyone loved Premalu fame Naslen's performance. While fans were eagerly looking forward to its OTT release, there's finally good news as the film is all set to stream online in just a few days.

When and where to watch Alappuzha Gymkhana

Alappuzha Gymkhana will start streaming from June 5 on SonyLIV. The movie will be available in multiple languages on the platform. If you have not watched the film yet, then be ready to enjoy it from the comfort of your home.

Official trailer and plot of Alappuzha Gymkhana

Alappuzha Gymkhana follows the lives of five friends from Alappuzha who have just finished their 12th exams. However, only Shanavas passes, and the others fail and struggle to find a way into college. Jojo learns they can get admission through sports quota and suggests boxing.

They join the Alappuzha Gymkhana boxing school, led by coach Salim. Shanavas quits early, and DJ shifts to wrestling. The remaining three are later trained by Antony Joshua, a tough boxer preparing for a big tournament. They work hard to compete in the district championship and qualify for the state-level event.

At the championship, they face setbacks. Only Cherthu wins his match while Jojo and others lose. Deepak, another teammate, walks away after receiving threats. Antony reacts violently, leading to chaos. The team leaves mid-tournament but defends itself in a street fight.

Back home, Natasha confesses her love to Deepak. Motivated again, the group decides to return stronger next year with Jojo as team manager.

Cast and crew of Alappuzha Gymkhana

Alappuzha Gymkhana features Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathy, Baby Jean, and Sandeep Pradeep in prominent roles. Some of the other cast members include Franco Francis, Shiva Hariharan, Karthik, Shon Joy, Anagha Ravi, Nanda Nishanth, and Noila Francy.

The film is directed by Khalid Rahman and written by him along with Sreeni Saseendran. It is also produced by the filmmakers Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Subeesh Kannanchery. Meanwhile, the music is composed by Vishnu Vijay.

