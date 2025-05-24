Alia Bhatt Cannes 2025: Nude Gucci saree soaked in Swarovski crystals takes center stage
Alia Bhatt wore Gucci saree covered in Swarovski crystals to Cannes 2025 red carpet, and it’s not something we expected. Read on to know why.
Alia Bhatt made a breathtaking red-carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. On the closing day of the biggest global event, Alia turned heads by opting for a custom-made, heavily embellished, sheer Gucci saree in a beige hue. While it looks very much like a skirt-lehenga, the ensemble included a plunging neckline blouse and skirt with a matching embellished drape. The pallu (the drape over the shoulder) was equally sheer and crystal, giving it an almost mermaid-like vibe as she walked.
Honestly, I think it's a bold move by Alia Bhatt for the Cannes red carpet as she mixed traditional Indian wear with a global luxury brand like Gucci. She kept her hair simple, just soft waves, and minimal jewelry, letting the outfit speak for itself. It's definitely a head-turner and a major fashion statement – totally unexpected, and it worked in her favor.
Beauty wise, Bhatt went with kajal liner, giving her eyes a captivating, slightly smoky effect. She further completed the look wearing a subtle, warm-toned eyeshadow, soft peachy-pink blush and lipstick in slightly glossy finish. The makeup is very much balanced; not too heavy, not too light.
Alia Bhatt in Maison Schiaparelli Gown
Earlier, for the first look of second day at Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt wore Maison Schiaparelli gown that came with lace bustier dress, beautifully embroidered with organza and enamel flowers. The skirt was a dream of texture, layered with ruffles in ivory.
Hair by Amit Thakur and makeup by Puneet B Saini stole the show. The perfectly balanced makeup and hair gave old Hollywood glamor like never before. From the bespoke Schiaparelli gown to sculpted hair, Alia Bhatt looked magical.
Alia's styling courtesy goes to none other than Rhea Kapoor!
