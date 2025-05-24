Park Ji Hoon reveals what made him cry while watching Weak Hero Class 2: ‘Yeon Si Eun made me…’

Park Ji Hoon’s performance in Weak Hero Class 2 is nothing short of powerful — it’s what makes the show hit so hard. As Yeon Si Eun, he doesn’t just play a top student and fighter; he brings to life a boy carrying deep pain, hope, and vulnerability all at once.

Advertisement

Weak Hero Class 2 pulls back the curtain to show us the emotional battles Yeon Si Eun (played by Park Ji Hoon) faces within himself. The stoic kid who always stood strong against violence is now confronting his fears, regrets, and the pressure of protecting those he cares about.

During an interview with Daum, Park Ji Hoon was asked if he shed tears when the Weak Hero Class 2 cast watched the series. The Moon & Back singer turned actor shares some interesting information.

"I haven’t fully let go of Yeon Si Eun yet; he’s still in my heart. I cried because I was relieved to see Yeon Si Eun smile. Unlike the rage-filled ending of Weak Hero Class 1, Weak Hero Class 2 gave me a sense of relief. I felt the cast and crew’s shared goal, and as someone who played Yeon Si Eun, I felt both pity and hope for his growth."

Advertisement

He adds, "Those complex emotions brought tears. Watching Weak Hero Class 1 again after Weak Hero Class 2’s release still makes me emotional. Playing Yeon Si Eun has impacted me deeply."

So when Yeon Si Eun finally breaks down in tears, it’s not just a dramatic moment — it’s a breakthrough that feels real and raw.

Those moments where Yeon Si Eun cries brought a sense of relief, a stark contrast to the raw anger that closed Season 1. For Park Ji Hoon, those tears were more than acting, they were the embodiment of Yeon Si Eun’s journey, a character who left a real mark on him.

The story of Weak Hero Class 2 revolves around a student haunted by a past failure: standing up for a friend and losing. This trauma shapes the challenges Yeon Si Eun faces at Eunjang High, making his tears even more powerful. They’re not just sadness—they’re a symbol of a boy who refuses to lose again, balancing pain, friendship, and hope all at once.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Weak Hero Class 3 in the pipeline? Park Ji Hoon reveals thoughts with possibility of Yeon Si Eun going 'rogue'