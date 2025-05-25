Behind-The-Scenes Facts of Marvel Movies: from Iron Man Playing Major Role in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man to Captain America’s Cameo Before the Avengers

Marvel Studios is one of the most celebrated franchises at present. While we have been binge-watching a lot of superhero movies, here are some behind-the-scenes facts about such movies. Well, talking about these, it is not only limited to the MCU but also to the 2000s movies that had a great impact on the fan following.

Iron Man in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man

Description : Initially, in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, Iron Man was supposed to play a major role. It is said that Tony Stark would have helped Dr. Octopus in building his robotic arms. However, this would have been shown somewhere in the 2008 Iron Man outing.

: Initially, in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, Iron Man was supposed to play a major role. It is said that Tony Stark would have helped Dr. Octopus in building his robotic arms. However, this would have been shown somewhere in the 2008 Iron Man outing. How It Was Done : The plan was, however, dropped later, with the reason still being unknown. It is believed that the low reception of Spider-Man 3 would have played a major role.

: The plan was, however, dropped later, with the reason still being unknown. It is believed that the low reception of Spider-Man 3 would have played a major role. Why It’s Interesting: Having Robert Downey Jr.’s role in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man would be very intriguing for all the fans of Marvel comics.

Gal Gadot for Nebula

Description : Before the role of Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy went to Karen Gillan, who without a doubt delivered a perfect portrayal of the character, it was first offered to Gal Gadot. While we are all in love with the actress for her screen time in the DCEU, the MCU was supposed to be her first outing as a superhero.

: Before the role of Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy went to Karen Gillan, who without a doubt delivered a perfect portrayal of the character, it was first offered to Gal Gadot. While we are all in love with the actress for her screen time in the DCEU, the MCU was supposed to be her first outing as a superhero. How It Was Done : This was a near-miss opportunity that would have had a totally different feel. When the negotiations fell through over the budget of the film, Gillian was chosen over Gadot.

: This was a near-miss opportunity that would have had a totally different feel. When the negotiations fell through over the budget of the film, Gillian was chosen over Gadot. Why It’s Interesting : Well, it isn't just limited to the MCU; we would have had a totally different-looking team in the DCEU.

: Well, it isn't just limited to the MCU; we would have had a totally different-looking team in the DCEU. Fun Fact: Another highly interesting event was that Jason Momoa was previously being considered for Drax. Well, it looks like the MCU would have had its own Justice League.

Wasp in The Avengers

Description : While we know Hope van Dyne was present alongside Ant-Man and later had her superhero introduction in Ant-Man and the Wasp, it was supposed to be different. The character in question was supposed to join the Avengers back in 2012. However, the character of Wasp would have been played by the mother, Janet van Dyne.

: While we know Hope van Dyne was present alongside Ant-Man and later had her superhero introduction in Ant-Man and the Wasp, it was supposed to be different. The character in question was supposed to join the Avengers back in 2012. However, the character of Wasp would have been played by the mother, Janet van Dyne. How It Was Done : Josh Whedon was not sure about Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Black Widow and was also interested in bringing his favorite character of Wasp to life.

: Josh Whedon was not sure about Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Black Widow and was also interested in bringing his favorite character of Wasp to life. Why It’s Interesting: If this had been done, in what way Josh Whedon would have fit her in the story still remains a mystery and an intriguing topic.

Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor happen within seven days

Description : The second installment of Iron Man, where we saw Whiplash making Iron Man fall on his knees, as well as Bruce Banner fighting The Abomination in The Incredible Hulk and Thor landing on Earth, all happen within the same week.

: The second installment of Iron Man, where we saw Whiplash making Iron Man fall on his knees, as well as Bruce Banner fighting The Abomination in The Incredible Hulk and Thor landing on Earth, all happen within the same week. How It Was Done: This chaotic week was the one that had the MCU timeline created.

This chaotic week was the one that had the MCU timeline created. Why It’s Interesting: Well, most of the prime Avengers were introduced within the same week. While it was not shown in the movies exactly, the timeline of the events in the MCU states it all.

Benedict Cumberbatch on double duty in Dr. Strange

Description : Benedict Cumberbatch was playing two roles in Dr. Strange. Did you know which two? Well, the first one is, of course, of the doctor. However, the second was of Dormammu. Yes, you read that right, Dormammu was being voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

: Benedict Cumberbatch was playing two roles in Dr. Strange. Did you know which two? Well, the first one is, of course, of the doctor. However, the second was of Dormammu. Yes, you read that right, Dormammu was being voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch. How It Was Done : The Marvel Studios had cleverly disguised the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch. Meanwhile, the evil entity was filmed through the motion capture of Cumberbatch as well.

: The Marvel Studios had cleverly disguised the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch. Meanwhile, the evil entity was filmed through the motion capture of Cumberbatch as well. Why It’s Interesting: Benedict Cumberbatch played two roles in one movie, and no one even noticed it.

Tom Hiddleston was Captain America

Description : Remember when in Thor: The Dark World we saw Loki trying to tease his god of thunder brother? We also saw Captain America. Well, it was supposed to be Tom Hiddleston at first.

: Remember when in Thor: The Dark World we saw Loki trying to tease his god of thunder brother? We also saw Captain America. Well, it was supposed to be Tom Hiddleston at first. How It Was Done : As per reports, Tom Hiddleston was supposed to wear the suit of Captain America in Thor: The Dark World.

: As per reports, Tom Hiddleston was supposed to wear the suit of Captain America in Thor: The Dark World. Why It’s Interesting: In case this had happened, we surely would have had a totally different fun at the movie theaters.

Captain America’s dead body was seen in ice

Description : Well, this was even before Captain America was introduced to the world, officially. In a deleted scene of The Incredible Hulk, it was shown that Captain America was frozen in ice alongside the shield that he always had with him.

: Well, this was even before Captain America was introduced to the world, officially. In a deleted scene of The Incredible Hulk, it was shown that Captain America was frozen in ice alongside the shield that he always had with him. How It Was Done : While the movie had Chris Evans’s Captain America, the scene was later deleted from the film that starred Edward Norton.

: While the movie had Chris Evans’s Captain America, the scene was later deleted from the film that starred Edward Norton. Why It’s Interesting: This would have been a great tease at Captain America and another huge cameo in The Incredible Hulk as The Avengers and Iron Man were teased as well in the movie.

Conclusion

These were some of the behind-the-scenes facts of Marvel movies. The outings have played a greater role in the success of Marvel movies, and today the franchise has become one of the most followed and talked about series, creating its own universe and dedicated fan base.

