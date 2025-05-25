'I'll see you on the dark side...': What was Mukul Dev's chilling last post about?

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of death of an individual.

The entertainment industry woke up to heartbreaking news on Saturday as actor and television host Mukul Dev passed away. With a career that spanned nearly 30 years, Mukul was known for his versatile talent and screen presence. Confirming the tragic news, his close friend Vindu Dara Singh shared that Mukul had become increasingly reclusive in his final days. Strangely, he had also gone quiet on Instagram. His last post, shared in February, now feels haunting, it referenced "I ll see you on the dark side," almost as if he had sensed what was to come.

Few are aware that Mukul Dev earned a certification in aeronautics from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aviation in Raebareli. He frequently took to the skies, flying solo and later sharing his aerial adventures with his followers. This passion was reflected in his final Instagram post on February 26, 2025, in which he recounted his experiences soaring above.

Up in the sky, Mukul shared a glimpse from his two-seat, single-engine, high-wing airplane. Surrounded by clouds, he watched the setting sun. "And if your head explodes with dark forebodings too…. I'll see you on the dark side of the moon. #crosscountry," he wrote as the caption, with the karaoke version of Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side Of The Moon' ringing on.

Just before his final post that day, Mukul shared a brief glimpse of his aircraft before taking off. He captioned it, "Echo November India. She gave me wings and taught me a few tricks in the skies. #learningtofly."

Mukul Dev had a deep passion for flying, frequently sharing throwbacks and stories from his aviation training. In one of his last posts, dated December 20, 2024, he posted a snapshot from his flight exam back in 1990. In the caption, he proudly mentioned passing the written test on his very first try with excellent marks.

"1990 – My flight training entrance exam at the laid back lawns of the Delhi Flying Club. It was long, slow burn and exhausting, but i nailed it in the first attempt. #igrua #7thcommercialpilotsbatch," he had penned.

The actor passed away on May 23 at the age of 54. Mukul had been unwell for several days and was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive medical care, he was unable to recover.

He is survived by his brother, fellow actor Rahul Dev. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed. Many celebrities, including Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Ajay Devgn, expressed their condolences and mourned the untimely loss of the talented actor.

