Young Thug Calls Kid Cudi a ‘Rat’ Following Explosive Testimony in Diddy’s Ongoing Trial

Kid Cudi’s chilling testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing federal sex trafficking trial has sparked intense reactions across the hip-hop community. Among the loudest critics is Young Thug, who labeled the Cleveland rapper a “rat” in a now-deleted post after Cudi took the stand with serious allegations against the Bad Boy mogul.

In court, Cudi recounted a series of alleged incidents involving Diddy, including a 2012 Molotov cocktail attack on his Porsche and a break-in at his Hollywood Hills home. He claimed Diddy was behind both acts, describing his behavior as “Marvel supervillain” level intimidation.

Cudi also shared personal details about his entanglement with singer Cassie, stating she “played” both him and Diddy. The testimony painted a dark picture of fear, manipulation, and retaliation—adding significant weight to the charges Diddy is currently facing.

Young Thug, who is facing legal troubles of his own and has been embroiled in the controversy surrounding alleged snitching within his former YSL crew, responded harshly. In a now-deleted social media post, he wrote, “Damn Cudi a rat lol,” signaling disapproval of anyone cooperating with the authorities.

After his day in court, Cudi addressed his followers directly, sharing a heartfelt message on social media. “This is a stressful situation. I’m glad it’s behind me,” he said, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support and calling his fans “the best.”

As Cudi continues to stand by his truth amid backlash from figures like Young Thug, the tension within the hip-hop world reflects the broader implications of the Diddy trial. While Cudi leans on his community for support, his decision to testify marks a bold move in an industry

