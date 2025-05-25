Cannes Film Festival 2025: Alia Bhatt is retro chic in yellow Gucci skirt set and a floral-printed silk scarf
Alia Bhatt wore a striking yellow look by Gucci at Cannes Film Festival and exuded vintage charm like never before. The floral scarf wrapped around her head was the showstopper of entire look.
After stealing all the attention with her two looks in a Maison Schiaparelli gown and Gucci saree, Alia Bhatt turned heads again in a yellow outfit at Cannes 2025. The Gangubai actress posed wearing a yellow Gucci co-ord set – a sleek pencil skirt paired with a matching cropped bustier top and sharp cropped jacket. Hugging her figure perfectly and giving off powerful fashion-girl energy, Bhatt accessorised the look with a floral silk scarf.
Channeling those iconic 60s movie star feels, Alia Bhatt’s second accessory that highlighted the overall look was cat-eye black sunglasses. It added just the right amount of drama, while the mini handbag with gold accents looked every bit sophisticated.
For makeup, she chose to go minimal yet bold with a red lip and a subtle blush on her cheeks. It gave a minimal but impactful touch. The entire look screams luxe, polished, and ultra styles with that stunning blue ocean and yachts in the background just leveling up the whole aesthetic.
While the floral headscarf was a point of discussion on social media, it undeniably made the look iconic and unique. It was a successful debut for Alia Bhatt at Cannes, marking her presence felt in every way with her fashion choices.
Honestly, I think Alia Bhatt looks like she has walked straight out of a retro film set in Cannes– totally timeless and iconic.
