ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Jessica Jung attend model Irene's wedding, ex-Girls Generation member catches bride's bouquet

Model and broadcaster Kim Irene tied the knot with her businessman partner John in a lavish ceremony on May 23, 2025. Photos and videos from the Christian wedding, Korean rituals, and after-party flooded social media. Fans were thrilled to spot some popular faces from the K-pop industry, like Cha Eun Woo and Jessica Jung, among the guests. The celebrities, known to be close friends of Irene's, made time for her big day despite their busy schedules.

The 37-year-old model looked nothing short of a dream in a custom Miss Sohee white strapless fish-cut gown as she walked the aisle. The guests at Irene's wedding seemed to have had a gala time, as evident from their social media updates.

However, in all their posts and stories, the guests were careful to protect the non-celebrity groom's identity, as they either cropped him out or covered his face with stickers. Among the star-studded attendees of the event was ASTRO member and True Beauty fame Cha Eun Woo.

He exuded effortless charm in a casual beige shirt and black trousers, complemented by black-framed glasses. During Irene's pre-wedding photoshoot, he posed with her, sharing a warm side hug that captured their friendly bond. Cha Eun Woo arrived with a green bag, making fans curious as to whether it contained a special wedding present for the bride.

Besides him, former Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung also made her much-anticipated appearance at the auspicious occasion.

She donned a strapless black gown with a white bow detail at the bustline, giving off sophisticated and elegant vibes. The artist even caught bestie Irene's tossed bouquet, creating a lovely moment. Jessica Jung celebrated with Irene from the latter's bachelorette bash to the wedding after-party. It showcased their deep and meaningful bond that goes way beyond the industry's surface-level friendship. They grooved along with the other guests in the after-party and enjoyed themselves with delicious food and drinks.

Overall, the marriage party can be said to be a joyous one, with happiness all around, both from the hosts and the guests. Here's to wishing the new spouses lifelong happiness and prosperity.

