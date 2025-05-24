'Aage kaam nahi milega' Why was Udne Ki Aasha actor Neha Harsora told this? EXCLUSIVE

Neha Harsora is currently winning hearts with her performance in Udne Ki Aasha. She can be seen portraying the female protagonist, Sayali, opposite Kanwar Dhillon. While the actress is now praised for her acting mettle, Neha recalled a time when she was criticised for her performance when she debuted as a lead in Raazz Mahal. She remembered being called out for her acting and was even told that she wouldn't get work.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neha Harsora was asked to share a moment when she faced rejection or criticism that shattered her heart. When asked if she ever faced this feeling, the actress shared, "Bilkul hua hai jab mai Raazz Mahal karti thi. (It has happened when I used to play lead in Raazz Mahal). Because it was a fantasy-based show, it was my first lead, and the language there was very difficult. Voh shudh hindi mai tha (It was in pure Hindi)."

The Udne Ki Aasha actor recalled hearing comments on her work and shared that she heard criticism like, "'Isse acting nahi hoti? Isko nahi aayega. Aage kaam nahi milega. (She can't act. She won't be able to do it. She won't get work."

Neha recalled feeling heartbroken and said, "Aur bura lagta tha yeh sab sunke. But thik hai abhi sabki baato ko mann pe nahi le sakte. Hota hai move on (It feels bad to heart this but we can't be heartbroken. We have to move on)."

The actress elaborated how people want to prove others in a revengeful way however, she shared that she believed that if it is meant for her, it will happen. Neha shared how she decided to work harder on her Hindi language.

She further shared why it was difficult for her at times during Raazz Mahal and said, "We get instant scripts. It's a daily soap at the end of the day. It's very cut to cut. You don't have good enough time to work on a script like we have web and moves. Maybe that is the reason people must be saying that 'TV actor hai whateveer'. But I feel sabse quickest learning hoti hai yaha pe."

Neha emphasised that if she gets an opportunity on a web show or a film, she will do amazing there, as she has learned a lot from TV, and she will have enough time here.

For the unversed, Neha starred opposite Himanshu Soni in Raazz Mahal.

