South Newsmakers of the Week: Vishal, Sai Dhanshika’s wedding announcement, Allu Arjun’s AA22 update, and more

The South cinema industry is buzzing quite this week, with several updates making waves. As we close in on the weekend, here are some of them that caught most of our attention.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Vishal and Sai Dhanshika’s wedding announcement

Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika had been making quite a buzz surrounding their wedding, and now the couple has made it official. Confirming the speculations, the actors announced their relationship and said they will be getting married on August 29, 2025, coinciding with Vishal’s birthday.

The couple had taken the center stage of Sai Dhanshika’s upcoming movie Yogi Da’s audio launch to break the news to the world. Moreover, Vishal had recently given a shoutout to his soon-to-be wife, unveiling the film’s trailer as well.

2. Dhanush to feature in Dr APJ Abdul Kalam biopic with director Om Raut

Dhanush has been announced to star in the biographical movie based on former president and Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The film titled Kalam is helmed by Adipurush director Om Raut, making quite a discourse amongst audiences.

3. AA22xA6: Allu Arjun to appear as an animated character in Atlee directorial?

Allu Arjun and Atlee have been making quite a buzz with the tentatively titled AA22xA6. As the movie is touted to be a “parallel universe” genre, the film is speculated to have the Pushpa actor in an animated role. Earlier, it was said that the actor is playing dual roles, and now rumors seem to indicate he also has a 3rd character. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Interestingly, the Allu Arjun starrer is set to have five different heroines as the co-leads. As the makers are yet to make an official confirmation, actors like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Bhagyashri Borse are already said to have been roped in.

While more details about the film are yet to be made, it is said that the makers are still in search of the 5th heroine.

