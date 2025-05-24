EXCLUSIVE: Super Junior shares BTS of Woke Up to SUPER TV, tricks to staying together after 20 years, and more

An abundance of wit, sarcasm, slapstick comedy, friendly fights, and lots of chaos—that’s what happens when you bring the members of Super Junior together. The iconic 2nd generation K-pop boy group debuted in November 2005, and two decades later, they’re still really showing the world why they deserve to be called ‘super.’

Advertisement

Rightfully nicknamed the original ‘Gods of variety’—with other junior groups trying very hard to catch up, the team gathered once again for their 20th debut anniversary celebration. The mayhem that they caused was turned into a show called Woke Up to SUPER TV, which aired from March 21 on platforms including TVING, iQIYI, Kocowa, and Amazon Prime’s Kocowa, running for 10 episodes.

With the finale airing globally, we spoke to the nine members of Super Junior—Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun—about their last 20 years and plans for the next 20. The team touched on their enviable bond and love for fans in India. Read below.

Woke Up to SUPER TV is a celebration of your 20 years being together. How do you remember your last 2 decades with the team?

Leeteuk: The debut stage of Super Junior on November 6, 2005, is the first thing that comes to mind.

Advertisement

The idea of the show is basically an ‘Escape Room,’ just on a much larger scale. How did you first react to the concept?

Shindong: When I first heard the concept, I thought, “Oh, this is going to be really fun!” Escape game elements aren't very common in variety shows, but I thought if we approached it in our own style, it could turn into something fresh and entertaining.

And it’s not just about playing games— there’s chemistry between the members, laughter, and even some unexpected touching moments, and I was confident all of that could be captured too.

People have always said, “Whatever Super Junior does, they do it in their own Super Junior style,” and Woke Up to SUPER TV feels exactly like that. It’s a variety show where we took an ordinary concept and expanded it in our own way! That’s why I was more excited, and we had such a great time filming.

Advertisement

Your celebrations are set to continue with a comeback. What can fans expect?

Heechul: We’re preparing for an album comeback and a concert tour. Honestly, I think the fans are excited and nervous, but I feel even more excited and nervous. It’s been a long time since we’ve gone on tour together!

If you had to pick the best scene or moment from Woke Up to SUPER TV, what would it be?

Kyuhyun: There were so many unexpected situations that I can’t even remember all the scenes we filmed, but when I look back, the zombie game we played together at the Jjimjilbang (Korean sauna) stands out the most. I think we were just genuinely having fun, forgetting that we were filming.

If you were to shoot season 2 of this show, when and where would you like to do it? What changes would you like?

Ryeowook: I think it would be fun to go overseas and experience two completely opposite lifestyles.

We could spin a roulette wheel to divide the members into a luxury team and a budget team, and while we’re there, experience and learn about that country’s culture and history— like a variety show that’s also educational. If possible, I’d really like to go to India, feel many new things, and meet ELF there too.

Advertisement

You have been together for 20 years; is it now easier to agree with each other?

Yesung: Rather than saying it has become easier, I think it’s more that we understand each other better now and have learned to be more considerate because we’ve spent so much time together.

We’ve seen Super Junior members take on viral dance challenges. How do you manage to stay connected and up-to-date?

Eunhyuk: That’s not true. I don’t think I’m fast at all or doing a good job at keeping up. In fact, I want to learn more from our juniors when it comes to those things.

As a senior group in the industry, what is your opinion of the growing influence of K-pop?

Siwon: K-pop is no longer just a genre. It has become a language that communicates with the world. I’m proud that we were there at the starting point of that journey.

What comes to mind when you think of your fans in India? Any memorable moments or messages for them?

Donghae: I want to go meet you soon. If we get the chance, I’d love to do a concert and spend a fun time together!

Advertisement

What is your message for your fans who have been with you on this journey for 20 years? What do you think about 20 more?

Donghae: The fact that we met is a miracle, and the fact that we’ve stayed together until now is also a miracle. I believe that our future together will be a miracle too!! I believe another 20 years will be no problem! Please continue to be with us! I’ll take responsibility for ELF’s happiness!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hearts2Hearts dishes on unique music style, future plans and message for fans