Priyanka Chopra chooses all-white for her bright summer vacation with hat and sunglasses

Attention, girls! Because once again Priyanka Chopra has got us the serious and must-try fashion inspo for the vacations, and we’re definitely taking note of it. The actress took to her Instagram to drop a series of images, enjoying her time strolling in the city in Italy and enjoying delicious food. For a stylish and comfortable vacation look, she chose an all-white outfit. Want to know more details about her outfit? Then keep reading!

Priyanka Chopra nailed the chic and comfy vacation look in an oversized and button-down white shirt with a closed front. This full-sleeved shirt was perfect for days when you want to look stylish without compromising on style and comfort. Instead of tucking it in, the actress left the white shirt loose, proving that apart from workwear, the shirt can be a go-to vacation partner.

Going for the monochrome look, the Desi Girl styled the white shirt with the pants. It had a loose silhouette, which makes it perfect to rock the subtle impression that leaves in the mind for a long time. This summer, if you want to feel effortless and cool in a stylish outfit on your vacation, then don't forget to pack a loose shirt and jeans.

Another summer fashion inspiration in her look was the beige net hat that she covered her head with, setting the right tone for vacation. She shaded her eyes with the black sunglasses. And talking about the jewelry, it was simple with hoop earrings and a delicate neckpiece.

Ensuring not to overwhelm things, the actress kept her makeup subtle with the radiant base for a flawless glow, a hint of blush, and completed it off with the bold shade of lipstick. Sticking to her all-white mantra, she lastly slipped into the classy white shoes to keep moving in style and ease.

Whether it’s a red carpet, an event, or just strolling around the city, Priyanka Chopra’s wardrobe has got the right outfit for each occasion, which she brilliantly rocks with her styling.

