FIFTY FIFTY’s agency ATTRAKT loses defamation lawsuit over SBS documentary on group’s contract dispute; here’s all we know

The Seoul Southern District Court has ruled against Jeon Hong Joon, CEO of the entertainment label ATTRAKT. The case involved a high-profile defamation lawsuit against the investigative television program Unanswered Questions. The lawsuit stemmed from a 2023 broadcast that delved into the internal fallout between the agency and its former girl group, FIFTY FIFTY.

The court concluded that the SBS program's report aired in August 2023 did not violate defamation laws. Instead, it found that the information presented in the episode was either demonstrably factual or reasonably derived from verified sources and expert interpretation. As a result, the court dismissed Jeon's claim for roughly 220,000 USD in damages and ordered ATTRAKT to cover all legal fees incurred.

The episode in question, titled 'Billboard and Girl Groups – Who Clipped Their Wings?', explored the sudden rupture in the relationship between ATTRAKT and FIFTY FIFTY. The group had made waves internationally after their breakout single Cupid maintained a position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for over 21 weeks. The broadcast attracted major attention for its in-depth exploration of what went wrong behind the scenes during the group's unexpected rise to fame.

Central to the program were testimonies from former staff members, the members' parents, and industry experts. Many of whom painted a troubling picture of the agency's internal environment. Interviewees described a lack of transparency in financial dealings and absentee leadership during critical training phases.

They also reported incidents where food brought by family members was allegedly thrown away without explanation. According to the families, these occurrences contributed to the mental and emotional strain experienced by the idols. Though ATTRAKT publicly rejected these allegations and maintained they were baseless, the court found credibility in the episode's claims.

A key factor was the program's reference to missing revenue in financial settlement documents, an issue the agency later admitted had occurred. Furthermore, the court acknowledged that the broadcast relied not only on personal accounts but also on assessments by tax specialists, academic figures, and governmental data. All these added weight to the producers' defense.

In addition, the court criticized the agency's unwillingness to engage with the production team. They noted that more than ten formal interview requests were made to Jeon and his representatives, all of which were declined. This lack of response weakened the argument that the program failed to present a balanced view.

In a noteworthy comment, "A lack of full fairness or balance in a broadcast alone does not constitute defamation," the ruling stated.

Earlier in March 2024, South Korea's broadcasting watchdog, the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC), issued an official warning to SBS. This followed the airing of the controversial episode. Over 1,100 viewers had submitted complaints, primarily questioning the fairness and tone of the coverage. However, the warning did not carry legal consequences, and the program has remained on air without further sanction.

