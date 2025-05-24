Best TV Cameos of the Last Decade: From Prince in New Girl to Joe Biden in Parks And Recreation

While we binge on series or movies, being attracted to their storylines, sometimes the creators have a surprise for their audience in mind. They come up with shockingly intriguing cameos, which is why we are here to take you on a tour of the best TV cameos of the last decade.

While the subject has become way more common these days, especially in huge movie franchises, there happened to be a time when cameos were much more appreciated and were original.

These cameos were sometimes heartwarming and sometimes surprisingly hilarious and the people making them came out of nowhere while also having no relation to the series. We know you are excited to learn more about the people who have made these cameos, so here are the best TV cameos of the last decade.

Prince in New Girl

Prince in New Girl

Season 3 Episode 14

Why It's Memorable: It was unexpected for the fans of both the series and the musician to witness his presence. This becomes even more memorable as the episode itself was named after the late legend.

Cultural Impact: While the actors themselves were surprised by Prince's cameo, which happens to be one of the best TV cameos of the last decade, it left the fans stunned, also freaking them out.

Fan Reactions: Many critics took this cameo to their website, which later became one of the most widely talked about cameos back then. Well, not only in 2014, when the episode aired, but even today, the cameo is discussed by many online critics. Two years later, Zooey Deschanel also explained how Prince showed up on the show.

Fun Fact: The musical legend was a big fan of New Girl.

Tom Brady in Living With Yourself

Tom Brady in Living With Yourself

First episode

Why It's Memorable: While the series had just begun, focusing on the life of Paul Rudd, the dramedy included a cameo by Tom Brady. It is said that when the series was being penned, its writer, Timothy Greenberg, wanted to have Tom Brady playing a central role in the Netflix series.

Cultural Impact: Becoming one of the best TV cameos of the last decade, many thought that Tom Brady would have a role in future episodes as well. However, it was just a simple cameo.

Fan Reactions: Tom Brady's cameo had even sparked rumors about being a dig at Patriots owner Robert Kraft. However, the NFL star clarified that his role was written four years prior.

Rihanna in Bates Motel

Rihanna in Bates Motel

Marion Crane

Season 5, Episode 5

Why It's Memorable: Rihanna was seen playing the role of Marion Crane in Bates Motel. This particular role was originally played by Janet Leigh. However, the show's writers decided to let the musician have her own touch to it, which eventually became the best TV cameos of the last decade.

Cultural Impact: Show core fans had welcomed Rihanna's cameo with open arms. The cameo was appreciated by many, which eventually helped the horror series become more famous.

Fan Reactions: While some were excited by this unexpected cameo by Rihanna, a few others were skeptical about her fit in Bates Motel.

Michelle Obama in iCarly & Parks and Recreation

Michelle Obama in iCarly & Parks and Recreation

iCarly in 2012 and Parks and Recreation in 2014.

Why It's Memorable: America's First Lady was so famous that the fans widely loved her on-screen presence in both shows. Michelle Obama's these became another best TV cameos of the last decade. Interestingly, she did the iCarly cameo because her daughters loved the show a lot.

Cultural Impact: While the fans went haywire, her cameo also received a hilarious reaction from Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope.

Fan Reactions: This was the time when both the series were at their peak, and also the exact time when America loved Michelle Obama a lot. The cameo of the first lady was appreciated by a large number of the Nickelodeon audience.

Carrie Fisher in The Big Bang Theory

Carrie Fisher in The Big Bang Theory

January 30, 2014

Why It's Memorable: It wasn't just Carrie Fisher who had the audience of the classic sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, feel amazed, but she was also joined by another legendary actor, James Earl Jones.

Cultural Impact: Naturally, the two cameos by two of the biggest names in the Hollywood film industry became the best TV cameos of the last decade, pushing the show's reach even further.

Fan Reactions: The Big Bang Theory is already about science and comics. And the fan base came from that of Star Wars and the Disney outings. With these two intriguing cameos, the fans appreciated the actor's presence on screen.

A lot of stars in What We Do In The Shadows

Cameo Role : Vampires

Throughout many seasons

Why It's Memorable: The series itself has had many cameos, be it of Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, Danny Trejo, or many others.

Cultural Impact: While the series is celebrated for being a comedy horror mockumentary, these cameos have had a major impact on the outing throughout its grand seasons.

Fan Reactions: Fans have always appreciated having many actors reprise the role from several movies, including that of Wesley Snipes' Blade.

Mark Linn-Baker in The Leftovers

Mark Linn-Baker in The Leftovers

Season 3

Why It's Memorable: Although his cameo was a pivotal scene, Mark Linn-Bakker even gave the fans another Best TV Cameos of the last decade.

Cultural Impact: His cameo helped the series grow, making its way into the hearts of fans. The cameo became a pivotal appearance as well as an arc that changed everything for the series.

Fan Reactions: While nobody expected this grand surprise from the HBO series, fans appreciated it a lot.

LeVar Burton in Community

LeVar Burton in Community

Episode 15, season 2

Why It's Memorable: This best TV cameo of the last decade comes as Pierce Hawthorne brings in LeVar Burton to torture Troy Barnes. The latter character always wanted an autograph from the legend.

Cultural Impact: The fans of Community went on to welcome the cameo with open arms.

Fan Reactions: Since the time LeVar Burton made a cameo in Community, the series became the talk of the town. Everyone was excited about it.

Joe Biden in Parks And Recreation

Joe Biden in Parks And Recreation

Season 5, episode 7

Why It's Memorable: The politician had appeared in Parks and Recreation two times. One of the cameos was where he was a surprise engagement gift for Leslie Knope, while the other was seen in the series finale.

Cultural Impact: Joe Biden's appearance in the aforementioned series became a big sensation all over America.

Fan Reactions: With a lot of people being fans of the series, Joe Biden's cameos made it even more famous amongst the Americans.

Ginuwine in Parks And Recreation

Ginuwine in Parks And Recreation

Season 6 finale and season 7

Why It's Memorable: With Tom Haverford being a great fan of 90s R&B music, it was a shock for him to realize that his co-worker Donna happens to be Ginuwine's cousin.

Cultural Impact: All the fans of Ginuwine had a great impact on the aforesaid seasons.

Fan Reactions: Fans had a positive reaction towards Ginuwine's cameo in Parks and Recreation.

Conclusion

The aforementioned cameos had helped the series grow in numerous ways. Well, it can also be stated that sometimes it was not just the fan base that had a shocking reaction but also the actors themselves who saw these big names acting right alongside them and sharing the screen.