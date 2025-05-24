Cannes Film Festival 2025 Winners List: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just An Accident Wins Palme d’Or, Sentimental Value Takes Grand Prix, More
This year’s Cannes Film Festival came to a grand end on May 24 with the winners being announced after an eventful day. Read below.
The 2025 Cannes Film Festival was another revered affair, and with tough competition lining up for the top prizes, the jury had their job cut out for them. On May 24, the winners were announced, and it was Jafar Panahi who was awarded the coveted Palme d’Or for It Was Just An Accident. The Secret Agent became the only one to take 2 wins during the night, one for director Kleber Mendonça Filho, and the other for actor Wagner Moura. The second-most desired award of the night, the Grand Prize, went to Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, with lead actress Elle Fanning cheering from the audience.
Check out the full list of 2025 Cannes Film Festival winners below, in the order of being announced the first to the last.
Short Film Palme d’Or
I’m Glad You’re Dead Now, directed by Tawfeek Barhom
Special Mention, Camera d’Or
My Father’s Shadow, directed by Akinola Davies Jr
Camera d’Or
The President’s Cake, directed by Hassan Hadi
Special Prize
Resurrection, directed by Bi Gan
Best Actor
Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent
Best Screenplay
Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne for Young Mothers
Jury Prize – tied
Sirat, directed by Oliver Laxe
The Sound of Falling, directed by Mascha Schilinski
Best Director
Kleber Mendonça Filho for The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Nadia Melliti for La Petite Dernière
Grand Prize
Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier
Palme d’Or
It Was Just an Accident, directed by Jafar Panahi