alia bhatt, cannes 2025 Alia Bhatt Neha Harsora Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan reunite Raghav Juyal in King with SRK Mukul Dev Alia Bhatt in Cannes 2025 Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3 Kabir Bedi Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli IPL

Cannes Film Festival 2025 Winners List: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just An Accident Wins Palme d’Or, Sentimental Value Takes Grand Prix, More

This year’s Cannes Film Festival came to a grand end on May 24 with the winners being announced after an eventful day. Read below.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Updated on May 24, 2025 | 11:39 PM IST | 20K
Jafar Panahi, Joachim Trier: courtesy of Getty Images
Jafar Panahi, Joachim Trier: courtesy of Getty Images

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival was another revered affair, and with tough competition lining up for the top prizes, the jury had their job cut out for them. On May 24, the winners were announced, and it was Jafar Panahi who was awarded the coveted Palme d’Or for It Was Just An Accident. The Secret Agent became the only one to take 2 wins during the night, one for director Kleber Mendonça Filho, and the other for actor Wagner Moura. The second-most desired award of the night, the Grand Prize, went to Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, with lead actress Elle Fanning cheering from the audience.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of 2025 Cannes Film Festival winners below, in the order of being announced the first to the last.

Short Film Palme d’Or

I’m Glad You’re Dead Now, directed by Tawfeek Barhom

Special Mention, Camera d’Or

My Father’s Shadow, directed by Akinola Davies Jr

Camera d’Or

The President’s Cake, directed by Hassan Hadi

Special Prize

Resurrection, directed by Bi Gan

Best Actor

Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent

Best Screenplay

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne for Young Mothers

Jury Prize – tied

Sirat, directed by Oliver Laxe

The Sound of Falling, directed by Mascha Schilinski

Best Director

Kleber Mendonça Filho for The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Nadia Melliti for La Petite Dernière

Grand Prize

Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier

Palme d’Or

It Was Just an Accident, directed by Jafar Panahi

Credits: Getty Images
About The Author
Ayushi Agrawal

Ayushi Agrawal is a Sub-Editor at Pinkvilla with 3.5 years of experience in Korean entertainment new...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles