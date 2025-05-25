Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal breaks silence on Akshay Kumar's legal notice over his exit, fans can't help but worry about film's status

The eagerly anticipated third installment of the Hera Pheri series has hit a significant roadblock. Beloved actor Paresh Rawal has chosen to withdraw from the film, and his decision was not driven by any creative disagreements with the director. His departure has sparked considerable buzz among fans and the film's crew alike. Following rumors of Akshay Kumar pursuing legal measures and reports of Rawal refunding his signing amount to the producers, Paresh Rawal issued an official statement explaining his departure from the project.

Paresh Rawal took to Twitter and wrote, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest."

Fans were quick to respond to Rawal's tweet. One user asked, "What happened, everything was going good so why is he leaving the movie now?" Another commented, "Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal both are best friends! Suddenly kya huaa yeh dono ko pata hai.” A third user shared, "Whatever is going on between you and Hera Pheri 3 is really unfortunate and wish wouldn't had happened."

According to a report, Paresh Rawal refunded his signing fee of Rs 11 lakhs, including an additional 15 percent interest, effectively returning more than he initially received.

Since the film's shooting was planned for the next year and the release was even further ahead, he would have had to wait almost two years to receive full payment. This delay influenced his decision to step away from the project.

Additionally, the makers of Hera Pheri 3 are displeased with Paresh Rawal's choice to exit the project. The entire team, including Suniel Shetty and director Priyadarshan, expressed surprise and disappointment upon hearing the news.

Akshay Kumar, who is both starring in and producing the film, has initiated legal action against Rawal through his production house, represented by lawyer Pooja Tidke.

They told PTI, "There will be severe legal consequences. It's of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved. There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, and shooting of the trailer."

Paresh Rawal's portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte gained immense popularity following the release of Hera Pheri in 2000 and its sequel in 2006. With his exit, the fate of the third installment now hangs in uncertainty.

