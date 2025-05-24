David and Victoria Beckham Feel ‘Betrayed’ Amid Brooklyn Fallout and Growing Family Rift

What should have been a joyous milestone for David Beckham turned into a moment of heartbreak, as his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham were noticeably absent from his 50th birthday celebration. According to insiders, the Beckham family is now grappling with deep-seated tensions that have left David and Victoria feeling "betrayed" by their eldest son.

A source close to the family revealed to Us Weekly that Brooklyn and Nicola’s absence from the May birthday party in London was “a blow” to the couple. Since then, David and Victoria have not reached out to Brooklyn directly via call, text, or message.

At the root of the estrangement is what insiders describe as a “very deep tension rooted in control and different plans for Brooklyn’s future.” The dynamic reportedly shifted following Brooklyn’s marriage to Nicola, whose billionaire father and powerful family background have influenced the couple's independent trajectory.

While Brooklyn recently credited Nicola for inspiring his hot sauce brand Cloud23, insiders say this healthy and affirming relationship has led him to reevaluate his own upbringing. The final straw, however, was allegedly Brooklyn’s refusal to attend the birthday party due to his ongoing discomfort around his brother Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Despite attempts to create boundaries and foster open communication, Brooklyn has grown “discouraged and disheartened” by what he perceives as a lack of positive change. Nicola, too, reportedly tried to maintain a relationship with her in-laws, but recent developments have brought those efforts to an end.

Though the family rift is significant, sources indicate that David and Victoria still hope for reconciliation. “Friends and people around them see a long road to mending this,” one insider shared, “but there is a desire to mend on David and Victoria’s part.” As the Beckhams navigate this emotional divide, the hope remains that time—and understanding—might eventually bridge the gap between parents and son.

