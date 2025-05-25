Salman Khan’s stylish appearance amid tight security at wedding in Mumbai goes VIRAL following recent breach at Galaxy Apartments

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan caught everyone’s attention at a wedding event this past Saturday night, sparking excitement and widespread buzz across social media. Famous for his magnetic charm and iconic presence, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star made a stylish entrance wearing a sleek grey suit complemented by a blue shirt and his trademark bracelet. Numerous clips capturing his arrival at the celebration are now trending online.

Salman Khan at a wedding in Mumbai

A video shared by a paparazzo on social media shows Salman Khan arriving at the wedding venue under tight security. The event, hosted at an upscale location in Mumbai, attracted a large crowd that had gathered early, eagerly awaiting the star’s arrival. When Salman stepped out of his car, the excitement in the air was palpable, turning the scene absolutely electric.

In another clip from the wedding, Salman Khan is seen exiting the venue, prompting an overwhelming reaction from the crowd eager to catch a glimpse of Bhaijaan. Fans and attendees erupted with cheers and waves, with many holding their phones to record the moment. The frenzy briefly escalated into a near-stampede as everyone rushed to get closer to the superstar.

Following a recent security scare at Salman Khan's Bandra home and earlier threats received this year, strict security measures were put in place for the wedding. Multiple layers of protection, including his personal bodyguards and officers from the Mumbai Police, were deployed around the venue to safeguard the actor. Still, the crowd's excitement remained uncontrollable despite the heavy security presence.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal. Unfortunately, the film did not fare well at the box office. Up next, Salman is gearing up for a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia, centered around the Galwan Valley conflict.

For those unaware, Salman Khan will portray Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the brave officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who laid down his life for the country during the Galwan Valley clash. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his gallantry.

