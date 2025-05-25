I-DLE's Shuhua admits hiring lawyer to leave the group before contract renewal; here's why she stayed

I-DLE’s youngest member, Shuhua, has candidly revealed that she was on the brink of leaving both her agency and the group. She shed light on the emotional rollercoaster that came with their contract renewal process.

On the May 24 broadcast of Knowing Bros, all five I-DLE members joined the show as guests. They spoke honestly about the difficult decisions they had to make when their exclusive contracts with Cube Entertainment approached expiration in 2024. While fans had long speculated about the group’s future during that time, the latest episode offered a firsthand look at how close I-DLE came to going their separate ways.

During the episode, the cast brought up the topic of contract renewals. Super Junior’s Heechul made a lighthearted but telling comment, saying, “Surprisingly, even the usually quiet Shuhua hired a lawyer.” Comedian Lee Soo Geun responded in jest, “She must have been preparing to leave.” To the surprise of viewers and hosts alike, Shuhua didn’t deny it. Instead, she responded with a calm, “Yes. It’s true.”

Shuhua went on to explain that she had seriously weighed her options and had mentally prepared herself for the possibility of leaving I-DLE altogether. It wasn’t just a matter of parting ways with Cube Entertainment; it was a potential farewell to the team she had debuted with and grown alongside for years.

She admitted all this before sharing what changed her perspective. As quoted by Koreaboo, “When I thought of the members, I felt that staying with the team would be the better choice,” Shuhua revealed. According to Shuhua, her decision wasn’t made overnight. She had one-on-one conversations with each member. Those heart-to-heart talks played a crucial role in helping her find clarity.

Leader Soyeon, in particular, stepped in with support that extended far beyond emotional encouragement. She revealed that she took an active role in the contract renewal process, going as far as to review and revise the contract details herself. “I even took the lead in negotiating the finer details. I made a lot of edits to the contract, even down to the word choices,” Soyeon said.

Her leadership and dedication to the group became a major influence in Shuhua’s final decision to stay. The trust between the members and their collective desire to move forward as one unit ultimately led to a successful renewal for all five.

The contract expiration in 2024 had sparked a wave of rumors and uncertainty among fans. Many speculated that the group might disband or lose members. However, the rumors were finally put to rest when Soyeon announced during I-DLE’s acceptance speech at the 2024 Melon Music Awards that all members had renewed their contracts.

Following the renewal, the group dropped the stylized parentheses from their original name, transitioning from (G)I-DLE to simply I-DLE. The rebrand symbolized a fresh chapter for the quintet. Thanks to honest communication and shared trust, I-DLE emerged from the crossroads stronger than ever. What could have been the end of an era became the beginning of a new one.

