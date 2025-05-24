Alia Bhatt Neha Harsora Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan reunite Raghav Juyal in King with SRK Mukul Dev Alia Bhatt in Cannes 2025 Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3 Kabir Bedi Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli IPL Alia Bhatt in Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt gives desi touch to her Cannes 2025 debut and we can only say, ‘tu chand thi aur chand rahegi’

Alia Bhatt’s third look from Cannes 2025 is out and we cannot take our eyes off it. The actress gave her look a desi touch and we are absolutely loving it.

By Prerna Verma
May 24, 2025
The show is not over for Alia Bhatt yet, who is currently serving us with some breathtakingly gorgeous looks at Cannes 2025. After stunning in a white gown and sizzling in a shimmery black one, the actress has left us speechless with her latest look. Giving a desi touch to her look at the global stage, Raha’s mom made our hearts pace faster in a saree.

Alia Bhatt makes a statement in the first ever Gucci saree and it’s every bit gorgeous. The unique saree was soaked in Swarovski crystals. The minimal makeup look went perfectly with the beige colour and we bet fans will need sometime to soak this look in completely. 

Well, this is some serious fashion goals Mrs Kapoor is setting and we have no complaints at all. She came, she posed and burnt the internet and how!

