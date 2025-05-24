6 most daring looks we witnessed at Cannes Film Festival 2025: From Urvashi Rautela to Ruchi Gujjar

The 11 days of the Cannes Film Festival are finally over, and in these amazing days, all we did was crush over our celebrities. Both Indian and international stars graced the red carpet, each making a fashion statement, taking it one step further. However, along with the mesmerizing looks, we also witnessed some of the most out-of-the-box ensembles that created the buzz among the audience. And in this article, we’ve got 6 of the weirdest and most daring Cannes looks, so let’s dive into it!

Advertisement

1. Urvashi Rautela

Going overboard with her look, Urvashi Rautela showed up at the red carpet in a vibrant multi-colored outfit having shades of blue, green, white, black, and more. It had a strapless design with the structured neckline—the peplum design cinched her waist and formed a body-hugging silhouette. The blue, black and white sheer fabric tulle on either side added a couture touch.

The quirkiest highlight of her look was that she carried a parrot-shaped bag in her arms that cost Rs 4,67,895. And for beauty, she chose a tacky, bold makeup.

2. Ruchi Gujjar

The other celebrity to don one of the unexpected looks for the red carpet was Ruchi Gujjar, who literally added PM Narendra Modi’s face dangler in the embellished necklace. For the outfit, she went for the whole Rajasthani look with the cream-colored lehenga, having a plunging neckline blouse, mirror work ghaghra, and dupatta on her head. Also for the additional traditional vibe, she wore choodabaju that complemented her look.

Advertisement

3. Isabella Menin

Isabella Menin totally left everyone stunned with a silver outfit inspired by the spiral seashell from Lena Erziak. It was a piece of art with the oversized spiral detailing on one side of the bodycon couture dress, cascading into a long fabric trailing behind, screaming drama and attention. With the minimal accessories and hair tied in a bun, letting all our focus on her outfit with the oversized detailing almost reaching her face.

4. Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi brought the most daring and difficult-to-carry look to Cannes. She was in a fully embellished pink gown with a body-hugging silhouette, featuring a massive outer layer at the back spreading out like a flower. Another highlight was the sharp petal rising up from the dress. She completed her look with dangler earrings and a bun hairstyle.

5. Elisa de Panicis Agnelli

Elisa de Panicis Agnelli makes a bold and quirky fashion statement in a sultry cut-out outfit. It had a strapless design with a dramatic floor-length train and a thin strap around the neck. But what stood out the most was that it was covered in bold black prints with different words written on it. Her ensemble also featured a massive watch at the front. With no accessories, she let the makeup be subtle and left her hair open.

Advertisement

6. Mitchell Akat Maruko Raan

Mitchell Akat Maruko Raan rocking the animal print outfit at the global stage was definitely something we didn’t see coming. It had a top with a turtleneck, full sleeves, and a bodycon fit. The edge of the top was asymmetrical, adding a bold edge. She paired it with the matching printed bottom. In this outfit, the eye-catching detail was the 3D tiger, popping out from one side. It indeed blew our minds off.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival was full of surprises, and these 6 celebrities made their appearance memorable with quirky and never-seen-before looks!

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Alia Bhatt in black Armani Privé gown and nude makeup, looks like walking starry night