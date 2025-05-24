Justin Bieber Surprises Fans in Rare Live Stage Performance With SZA at SoFi Stadium: Watch

Fans attending the second Los Angeles stop of Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour on Friday (May 23) were treated to an unforgettable moment when Justin Bieber appeared on stage with SZA. Performing their hit collaboration “Snooze,” Bieber's surprise cameo electrified the crowd and marked a rare public performance from the pop icon.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble topped with a Balenciaga jacket, Bieber joined SZA under the lights of SoFi Stadium, trading verses and harmonies on their soulful track “Snooze.” Their chemistry was palpable, as they danced and shared a few playful gestures — including Bieber kissing SZA’s hand multiple times — to the delight of the audience.

The pair first collaborated on the acoustic rendition of “Snooze,” featured on SZA’s Grammy-nominated album SOS. Bieber also starred in the track’s 2023 music video alongside Young Mazino, Woody McClain, and Benny Blanco.

Prior to this appearance, Bieber last performed for a stadium crowd at Coachella 2024 during Tems and Wizkid’s set, where he sang the remix of “Essence.” Since then, his public performances have been limited, and fans have expressed concern about his well-being after he canceled the remainder of his Justice world tour. Reports have also surfaced of financial strain due to his hiatus from releasing new solo music.

This wasn’t the first surprise of the tour’s L.A. leg. During the first night at SoFi, SZA brought out Lizzo for a live rendition of their “Special” remix. The Grand National Tour, which kicked off on April 19 in Minneapolis, continues with a third and final L.A. show on Saturday night before heading to Glendale, Arizona.

Bieber’s appearance alongside SZA was more than just a treat for fans — it signaled a hopeful moment for the artist’s return to the stage. As the Grand National Tour rolls on, this unexpected duet added a powerful jolt of star power and emotion, reminding audiences of the magic that live music — and surprise guests — can bring.

