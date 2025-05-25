Ikkis Teaser: Suhana Khan turns cheerleader for rumored BF Agastya Nanda starrer, Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday send shoutout

Agastya Nanda, grandson of legendary actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, is gearing up for his big-screen debut with Ikkis, a film directed by Sriram Raghavan. The project, inspired by the life of Indian war hero Arun Khetrapal, who died in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, recently unveiled its announcement video. Amid the buzz, Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, showed her support by giving a special shoutout to Agastya, who is also rumored to be her boyfriend.

Ikkis also features Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The caption on the post of the teaser video read, "Dinesh Vijan & Maddock Films Present #Ikkis- A True Story of a Brave Soldier and Son, Arun Khetarpal, India's Youngest Param Vir Chakra Hero. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 2nd Oct 2025."

Suhana Khan showed her support by sharing the Ikkis teaser on her Instagram story, giving a sweet nod to her rumored boyfriend's big-screen debut with a heart and smiling emoji. Ananya Panday also joined in, reposting the teaser on her story and adding an Indian flag and folded hands emoji as a shout-out to Agastya Nanda, affectionately calling him "Aggy."

Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda’s sister, also expressed her support by leaving a heart emoji in the comments. Additionally, Akshay Kumar’s niece, Naomika Saran, showed her love and encouragement for Nanda’s war drama.

In the forthcoming war film Ikkis, the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, is brought to life amidst the intense and emotional setting of the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict.

Agastya Nanda takes on the lead role, embodying the brave soldier whose heroic acts and ultimate sacrifice hold a special place in India’s military legacy.

In a powerful video shared by the filmmakers, the story begins with an emotional letter penned during the fierce Battle of Basantar in 1971. This letter, written to Arun Khetarpal’s father, conveys the tragic news of his son’s death in combat on December 16. The message is filled with sorrow and profound respect, extending heartfelt condolences for the tremendous loss.

The scenes then shift to striking silhouettes that depict the harsh realities of war, highlighting both the chaos and courage on the battlefield. Viewers see young Arun Khetarpal bravely facing enemy troops, showcasing his steadfast determination and fierce patriotism amid the smoke and gunfire. Keep following Pinkvilla for the latest updates!

