The Devil Wears Prada 2: Know All About Cast, Plot, Release Date, And More

Gird your loins as The Devil Wears Prada 2 enters the new era of fashion and tech with a gobsmacking face-off between Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. The much-awaited sequel to the 2006 cultural phenomenon releases in May 2026.

Fashion enthusiasts, take note: Miranda Priestly will be returning to theaters on May 1, 2026. After almost two decades, the sequel is set to bring back most of its iconic cast.

Although casting information has not been confirmed, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are reportedly in negotiations to reprise their legendary characters. The movie will see Miranda Priestly navigate the decline of print media as she battles against Blunt's character, now a big player controlling major advertising assets.

While Anne Hathaway, who played Andy Sachs, has been skeptical of a sequel in recent years, she has not closed the door on a possible reboot with new casting. Blunt, on the other hand, had mixed emotions, ranging from concern about watering down the legacy of the original to enthusiasm at the prospect of reliving the experience with the cast.

She told People, "If everyone did it, I would be up for it. I almost hope it doesn’t [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel, everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."

In 2022, Blunt told The View that she "would do [a sequel] in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again."

Meanwhile, Tucci, who played art director Nigel, gave telling answers to queries about the sequel's shoot schedule, fueling fan speculation. "I cannot answer that question on the grounds that it will incriminate so many people," Tucci revealed to People.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 may find inspiration in Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, the 2013 novel sequel by Lauren Weisberger. It brings Andy and Emily back together in the publishing industry, just as Miranda emerges again in their lives. But the movie will give a new plot inspired by today's digital media environment, per Variety.

Coming back behind the camera are producer Wendy Finerman of the original film and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing for David Frankel to direct the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006), which earned more than USD 326 million globally, is now available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Its sequel has taken over Avengers: Doomsday's initial release date and shall now grace theaters on May 1, 2026. That's all.

