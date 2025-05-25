Taylor Swift Goes on Florida Date With Boyfriend Travis Kelce Amid Soured Blake Lively Friendship: PIC

Lovebirds, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, reportedly had a date night in Florida. This outing comes amid the Wildrest Dreams vocalist's alleged fallout with Blake Livley.

According to Page Six's report, Swift and the NFL star were seen enjoying a cozy dinner at Harry's restaurant in West Palm Beach during the weekend. The picture of the two celebrities was shared by MMA fighter Jose Andres Cortes on his Instagram stories.

The couple was seen sitting by each other's sides in a booth and having some drinks before digging into their entrees.

But this wasn't the only snap shared online. Another picture of the two, which was captured by Mark Morrison, showed the songstress making an excited facial expression while she sat on the table.

According to TMZ, an insider revealed that Swift and Kelce made their entry in the restaurant while holding hands. The singer reportedly donned a floral off-shoulder summer dress during their date night and kept her hair in a loose bun. Meanwhile, Klece wore a printed button-down shirt along with beige pants.

This outing comes amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle, where Swift's name has also been dragged. A source claimed to the Daily Mail that if the songstress had a wish, it would be that she had never met the actress.

The insider reportedly stated that even though there have been "good times" in their friendship, the problems involving the Baldonis' battle have "outweighed them."

The source alleged that when the musician reflects on their friendship, "she realizes it wasn't worth all the stress Blake put her through. She can now see all the red flags that should have been a warning to her."

For the unversed, the actress and Jane the Virgin star are expected to go on trial in March 2026.

