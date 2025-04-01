Did Sabrina Carpenter Shade Ex-Boyfriend Barry Keoghan in Her Latest Social Media Update? Find Out

Sabrina Carpenter has caught fans’ attention with her latest TikTok reposts, sparking speculation about her past relationship with Barry Keoghan. The singer has been sharing fan videos lip-syncing to her song Busy Woman, but two posts stood out.

One fan captioned their video, “When I had to convince myself he was attractive, but he ended up breaking up with ME.” Sabrina Carpenter reposted it, leading many to believe she was throwing subtle shade at her ex.

Another repost added to the speculation. This one featured a fan lip-syncing to Busy Woman with the caption, “Busy woman until men learn how to act.” While Sabrina often supports fans using her music, these specific captions led to heated discussions in the comments.

Sabrina and Barry Keoghan ended their relationship late last year after dating for a year. Reports at the time suggested they took a break to focus on their careers, but rumors of a possible cheating scandal circulated. Fans quickly linked Sabrina’s TikTok activity to her past romance, with many suggesting that her reposts were more than just casual interactions.

One fan commented, “She knew exactly what she was doing with that repost,” while another wrote, “Barry deactivated his Instagram for a reason.” Despite the online buzz, Sabrina has not made any direct statements about her ex.

After their breakup, cheating rumors began circulating, with some speculating that influencer Breckie Hill had a role in their split. However, Breckie publicly denied the claims, stating that she never had any involvement with Barry.

Advertisement

Despite her denial, the online backlash grew stronger, leading Barry to deactivate his Instagram account. While neither Barry nor Sabrina directly addressed the cheating rumors, many on the internet speculated that Sabrina's recent reposts could be hinting at her feelings about their breakup.

ALSO READ: Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Name Their Baby Girl Celestial Seed? Rapper Addresses Speculations