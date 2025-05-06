Met Gala 2025: Find Out Why Sabrina Carpenter Ditched an Espresso For Pantless Walk at Fashion’s Biggest Night
Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a daring Louis Vuitton look—and it was all Pharrell's idea.
Sabrina Carpenter made a bold entrance at the 2025 Met Gala, skipping pants entirely in favor of a statement tuxedo-style bodysuit. This year marked her third time attending the iconic fashion event—and perhaps, her most memorable look yet.
Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director, styled Carpenter. His verdict? “You’re quite short, so no pants for you.” Carpenter embraced the directive with flair.
Her burgundy bodysuit featured glittering buttons, a white collar, and a long, dramatic train. She stacked on diamonds—necklaces, rings, even an anklet. “Super-high shoes,” she said, are always part of her signature style.
She joked with Vogue, saying, “Never been to the bathroom once because I’ve never been able to use it in my outfit. So tonight might be the night.”
This is her third Met Gala. In 2022, Sabrina debuted in a gilded Paco Rabanne gown. In 2024, she wore a cloudlike Oscar de la Renta number inspired by "The Garden of Time," appearing alongside then-boyfriend Barry Keoghan.
This year’s theme—“Tailored for You”—spotlights Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the Met’s spring 2025 exhibit. Co-chaired by Pharrell, Colman Domingo, and Anna Wintour, it celebrates Black dandyism and identity through fashion.
From custom couture to a fearless no-pants moment, Sabrina Carpenter continues to own the Met Gala carpet with style. With her Short n’ Sweet tour just around the corner, she's showing no signs of slowing down—pants or not.
