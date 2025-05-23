Saltburn Actor Barry Keoghan Opens Up About Battling Addiction for the First Time: ‘I’ve Got Scars…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan reflected on his struggles with d*ug addictions. The actor looked back at his growing-up days and recalled that his mother, too, passed away due to heroin addiction. In his conversation with the media portal, Keoghan shared that he has understood that he is an addict and is no more in denial about it. The actor claimed that even the birth of his son in 2022 could not stop him from doing d*ugs.

While sitting down for an interview with Hollywood Authentic, the actor revealed, “I’m not in denial anymore. I understand that I do have an addiction, and I am an addict.” He further added, “You know, when you accept that, you finally can move on and learn to work with it.”

Following the struggles of d*ug addiction, the actor went on to reveal that he is at peace now and is responsible for the substances that he uses. Elaborating on the statements, The Batman star shared, “I’ve got scars here to literally prove it.”

Keogan further explained, “They’re a result of using. I’m at peace now and responsible for everything that I do. I’m accepting. I’m present. I’m content. I’m a father. I’m getting to just see that haze that was once there—it’s just a bit sharper now and colorful.”

As for how he gathered the courage to come clean about his addictions in public, the Eternals actor revealed that he wanted his audience and his fans to know where he was coming from. He said, “I’m very proud to carry that, and for people out in the acting world and the industry to understand that there’s a lot weighing on this.”

The actor shared with the media portal that he even suffered arm injuries while using d*ugs.

On the work front, Barry Keoghan will play a vital role in the upcoming project, Crime 101.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

