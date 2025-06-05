Meet Stolen’s Jhumpa, Mia Maelzer: From Ishaan Khatter’s Beyond The Clouds to BAFTA 2019 nomination, here’s all about her

If you are a sucker for thriller crime shows on OTT, then we bet you must have already seen or are planning to watch Stolen. The film starring Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan has been receiving a positive response on the internet. And we know you want to know all about the cast. But today we are here to give you everything you need to know about Mia, who plays Jhumpa in the film.

Advertisement

Mia Maelzer’s work before Stolen

If you have watched the film or even the trailer, we are sure you will be intrigued to learn more about the lady who plays Jhumpa, whose child is stolen. Her name is Mia Maelzer, and with her acting profess, she has not only created a mark in the Indian film industry but also made her name on the global platform as well. Her short film The Field, directed by Sandhya Suri, won the Best International Short Film Award at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018. This film was also nominated at the prestigious BAFTA 2019, followed by the Indian Film Festival Los Angeles, where it won the grand jury award in 2019.

Mia Maelzer’s education

Mia has completed her schooling in Kolkata’s St. Xavier’s College and did her graduation in Communicative English from Kolkata University. In 2016, she did her diploma course from the National School Of Drama, Delhi.

Advertisement

Well, she has learnt her craft from the best in the field. She trained in American acting by David Lee Strasberg (New York), European Acting by Ariane Mnouchkine (Paris), Koodiyattam (Ancient Eastern Acting Method) by G. Venugopalan (India), Classical Indian Acting by Rita Ganguly (India), along with many other forms across the world. Now you know the secret behind her brilliant work in Stolen.

Mia Maelzer’s international work

She is a UNESCO-recognised actress and has been seen in many other international films. The budding star was also a part of Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, which also starred Ishaan Khatter. She not only played a role in it but was also a casting assistant for it.

Other films to her credit include Tikli and Laxmi Bomb, which is available on Netflix and Ek Betukey Aadmi Ki Afra Raatein, where she is playing a lead role along with veteran actor Adil Hussain and two other debutantes.

Advertisement

About Stolen

The executive producers of Stolen include Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane. The film is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra. The cast features Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan.

ALSO READ: Stolen Twitter Review: Read these 9 tweets to find out if Abhishek Banerjee's suspense thriller is worth your time