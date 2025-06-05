Thug Life Twitter Reviews: Is Kamal Haasan and STR’s gangster actioner worth a watch? Read 13 tweets to know

Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Tamil action thriller Thug Life hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. The film had been highly hyped and had generated decent pre-sales in Tamil Nadu and other states ahead of its release.

The first-day, first-show screenings of Thug Life have already begun in some places, and soon enough, social media will be filled with reviews left behind by audiences who have watched it.

Thug Life Twitter reviews

To begin with, it seems Thug Life has had an average impact on viewers, who have felt that the theme and storyline of the Mani Ratnam directorial were overused and quite stereotypical.

Some viewers have criticized the screenplay of the film, finding it lagging and boring, and attributing this to the flat narration, which they believe has impacted the quality of the performances put up by the talented actors.

Speaking of individual performances, viewers have mixed opinions about that, as expressed by Kamal Haasan himself. Netizens have noted a lack of emotion in his stint, which contributes to the film's overall lacklustre nature.

But on the contrary, many have also appreciated the senior actor’s stint on-screen, which has simply lived up to the aura and charisma he possesses in real life.

On the other hand, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan’s execution of their roles has been categorized as gritty and intense in itself, which improves the viewing experience in some places.

The musical score by AR Rahman and the stylish cinematography by Mani Ratnam have earned considerable appreciation. Audiences have found the duo’s collaboration to be up to expectations and something that justifies the hype.

More about Thug Life

Thug Life marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, nearly 38 years after their film Nayakan. The film has made decent pre-sales in both Tamil Nadu and the rest of the states.

Following its theatrical run, The Thug Life will be streaming on Netflix, as announced by the streaming giant.

