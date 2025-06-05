HYBE accused of delaying SEVENTEEN's HAPPY BURSTDAY album's shipment to promote other groups

SEVENTEEN marked a significant milestone by releasing their new album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, on their 10th anniversary. Despite the excitement surrounding the album's release, some fans who pre-ordered their copies are still awaiting delivery. This delay has led to frustration among them.

Fans have now accused the management company HYBE of poor distribution management, which they believe may impact the group's promotional activities and engagement.

SEVENTEEN's HAPPY BURSTDAY album faces shipment delay

SEVENTEEN's May 26 comeback generated great buzz on social media. However, the excitement was marred by the long period of wait for fans to get their hands on the physical album. That's due to HYBE Labels abruptly delaying the shipping of the album and closing off pre-orders earlier than expected.

As per their latest Weverse notice, "the shipping start date has been changed for some orders" due to "insufficient" production quantity which was available for pre-order starting Mon, April 28, 2025 (KST). According to them, the demand for the albums exceeds their availability for supply. This disappointed the fans, who took to online platforms to express their concerns about the issue.

Check out fan reactions to HAPPY BURSTDAY shipment delay

Fans accused HYBE of intentionally withholding stock of SEVENTEEN's HAPPY BURSTDAY album to sabotage the group's promotions, allegedly to favor other HYBE groups. They pointed out that SEVENTEEN, being part of Pledis Entertainment, which was acquired by HYBE, might not be receiving the same level of support as groups formed by HYBE themselves. Fans expressed concerns that the limited album availability would negatively impact SEVENTEEN's music show wins and chart rankings.

The reason for this was that many of the shows prioritize physical album sales over online streams. With fewer album sales in the second and third weeks potentially affecting their rankings, fans worry that this could hinder the group's overall success.

Comments like "I was wondering why their sales only 2.4 million and not more" reflected fans' surprise, considering SEVENTEEN's usual success with album sales.

Fans encouraged each other to "Keep emailing and commenting under their (SEVENTEEN/HYBE's) page" to express their dissatisfaction with the delay, highlighting the importance of the second and third weeks for maximizing album purchases.

