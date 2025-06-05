Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Joo Hyun Young gets in minor car accident en route filming, know injury status and future plans

Popular South Korean actress and entertainer Joo Hyun Young has temporarily stepped away from her packed schedule after getting into a minor car accident. The mishap occurred while she was traveling for work. Although her injuries are not severe, her agency has confirmed that she will take a break to rest and recover.

Accident occurred during travel to filming location

On June 4, Joo Hyun Young was reportedly involved in a traffic accident on a highway. She was on her way to a filming location in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang Province. The vehicle was being driven by her manager. The accident took place during the early morning hours.

The collision was described as minor. But medical professionals recommended that she take time off to ensure a full recovery and avoid any potential complications.

Agency shares health update

Joo Hyun Young’s agency, AIMC, released an official statement following the reports. They confirmed that the actress sustained no major injuries. As quoted by Soompi, “There was a minor accident while traveling for filming. Based on medical advice that she needs rest and treatment, she will focus on recovery for the time being.”

They also added that all of her current commitments are being rescheduled in coordination with production teams. They include ongoing filming and broadcast activities.

Joo Hyun Young also hosts a popular daily radio program. However, due to her current condition, she will not be returning to the studio in the near future. The show will be temporarily taken over by special guest DJs, while the regular broadcast format will remain unchanged.

Multiple projects in the pipeline

The timing of the accident comes just as Joo Hyun Young was preparing for several major appearances. She is slated to star in two upcoming films: Ghost Train and Pretty Crazy. She is also set to appear in the much-anticipated drama Ms. Incognito, further expanding her growing resume as a leading actress.

In recent years, Joo Hyun Young has risen to prominence in the Korean entertainment industry. She gained widespread recognition through her roles in popular dramas, including Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Wedding Impossible, No Gain No Love, and Dr. Romantic Season 3.

Fans send support

Following the announcement of the accident, fans took to social media to express concern and send messages of support. Fans shared well wishes, hoping for her speedy recovery to good health.

