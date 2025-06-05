Fans stand by ‘heartbroken’ Anushka Sharma after her official statement on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

It was a big and much-awaited win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. The team had to wait 18 years to lift that trophy, and the happiness of every fan, Virat Kohli, and his team was visible. But this happiness was short-lived as RCB's victory celebration in the Bengaluru stadium turned into a fatal sight. After a deadly stampede, many lost their lives. Anushka Sharma shared an official statement on behalf of RCB. But what stood out was the fans' unwavering support in the comments section.

After RCB's glorious win at IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad, the entire team arrived in Bengaluru for the celebration. During the victory event held at Chinnaswamy Stadium, a stampede broke out, leaving almost 11 dead. The joy turned into an unfortunate event that no one had foreseen.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share an official statement released by the RCB team. The statement read, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us."

The statement further read, "RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe." Anushka shared this note with three heartbroken emojis.

The moment she shared this post, fans took to the comments section to stand in support of her, Virat Kohli, and the entire team. Several fans wrote 'we are with you and RCB team in the comments section. Even Virat Kohli shared the same statement and wrote, "At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted."

Talking about the RCB Vs PBKS final IPL match, there were several moments that will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of everyone, irrespective of which team they were following. We are talking about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's emotional hug right after the win. This moment looked straight out of a fairytale and definitely proved that true love like this exists in the real world too.

