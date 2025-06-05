General Hospital June 4 Episode Recap: Lucky Finally Proposes to Liz as Anna Begins to Investigate Dalton

The June 4 episode of General Hospital delivered a mix of emotional turns, family conflict, and courtroom drama. From Anna's growing suspicions about Professor Dalton to bombshells in Michael and Willow's custody case, here's a full recap of the episode.

Anna calls Jack to her office, not for a professional matter but a personal one. She updates him about Henry Dalton, who previously forced students in California to sign NDAs and had them expelled for breaking into his lab. She's concerned about his cold fusion research now that he's working at PCU. Jack believes Anna is overreacting, especially since Emma was involved, and refuses to help.

Advertisement

Later, Felicia visits Anna, who admits she still carries guilt about missing parts of Robin's life and may be overcompensating. Still, Anna believes Dalton is dangerous and asks Felicia for help.

At the Metro Court pool, Gio works as a lifeguard and talks to Emma about his confusion. He shares that he recently learned Sonny is his grandfather and Brook Lynn is his mother, but he's not sure who to trust. He tells Emma that aside from her, Sonny is the only one he somewhat trusts.

Later, Gio interrupts a private conversation between Laura and Sonny, mistakenly thinking Sonny is following him. Laura thanks Gio for helping Rocco and notes his pain. She and Sonny agree to keep an eye on Rocco and present a united front for him. Ezra arrives and starts livestreaming the conversation, prompting Gio to 'accidentally' push him into the pool, to Laura's amusement.

Meanwhile, Jack warns Vaughn that Anna is on to Dalton. They need Dalton to finish his project so the WSB can obtain it. Vaughn agrees to handle Anna while dismissing Joss as too inexperienced for interference.

Advertisement

Lucky surprises Liz with a romantic lunch to celebrate her cast removal. He proposes, expressing his continued love. Liz, moved but conflicted, declines his proposal, saying she loves him but can't say yes.

Brook Lynn confronts Lulu for revealing the truth to Gio. Lulu defends her actions, explaining how she uncovered the truth. Brook Lynn believes Lulu wanted to destroy her life and warns her that she won't walk away without consequences.

At court, Joss testifies that Willow prioritized Drew over her children at the Nurses Ball. Michael takes the stand and claims Willow's cult past and health issues make her unfit to parent. Ric counters with Michael's own past and criminal record.

Diane introduces shocking evidence of Willow and Drew's affair in the nursery and reveals Willow named Drew as guardian. Ric calls Nina, who says Michael just wants revenge.

The biggest shock comes when Ric questions Sasha, who admits to sleeping with Michael and confirms he is the father of her unborn child, not Jason. This revelation leaves Willow, Drew, Carly, and the entire courtroom stunned.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Recap June 3 Episode: Joss Shocks Court by Exposing Willow’s Ultimatum, Gio Confronts Brook Lynn