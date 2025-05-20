Hwang Jung Eum repays two-thirds of 4.34 billion KRW embezzlement debt ahead of 2nd court trial; here's all we know about case

Hwang Jung Eum, who is accused of taking company money illegally, has already returned about two-thirds of the amount. On May 19, her lawyer, Kim Chi Woong, said, “There is still over 1 billion KRW (around 718,000 USD) left to pay, and she plans to pay it off as soon as possible.” The second court hearing is in August 2025.

He explained that most of the people she owes money to are banks, and since many of the properties she owns are mortgaged, paying back the debt should not be too hard. “We are trying to finish this before the next court date,” he added, according to Xsports.

Kim Chi Woong shared that, whatever the court's decision about the legal charges of embezzlement, Hwang Jung Eun is determined to repay all the money.

Hwang Jung Eun is accused of taking about 700 million KRW (about 500,000 USD) in advance payments through her agency in 2022 and using that money to invest in cryptocurrencies. She has been charged with stealing a total of 4.34 billion KRW (around 3.1 million USD) by the end of 2022, and most of that money was reportedly put into crypto.

At her first court hearing on May 15, Hwang Jung Eun admitted to all the charges.

Her lawyer said in court, “The company’s income was from her personal work. She has already paid back some of the money by selling crypto assets and plans to pay the rest by selling real estate. We hope the court will consider her effort to repay.”

Hwang Jung Eum also said, “I wanted to help the company grow, so I invested in cryptocurrency without knowing enough about it. Even though the money was in the company’s name, I thought it was my own earnings from my work.”

The court will meet again in August to see how much she has paid back. If the case moves forward, prosecutors will suggest what her punishment should be.

